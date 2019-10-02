Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared Mahatma Gandhi's message to save mother earth through a video today. Sachin quoted Gandhi saying 'the earth has enough for everyone's need, but not enough for greed' and asked people to join hands to fight against air, land and water pollution.

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reiterated the national father’s message through a video. Sachin shared a video message on Twitter to spread Mahatama Gandhi’s message to save and protect mother earth. He said Mahatama’s teachings and messages to protect the environment, sanitation, cleanliness, and non-violence (ahinsa), should be taught to the new generations.

Sachin also extended his support to the Narendra Modi government’s initiative to ban single-use plastic to save the environment and fight with the pollution. The video was liked and shared by thousands of his fans and followers across the nation.

Sachin quoted Gandhi saying ‘the earth has enough for everyone’s need, but not enough for greed’ while sharing the message to save the mother earth. He asked people to join hands to make India a better place to live and make country Swachh and Swasth (Clean and healthy).

He was standing in his house’s balcony with green trees in the background to share the message to save mother earth. The video was published by Sachin’s cricket app 100MB and he used hashtags like #SwachhataHiSeva #GandhiJayanti along with his video.

"The world has enough for everyone's need, but not enough for everyone's greed" quoted by Gandhiji signified his views about Mother Earth.

On his 150th birth anniversary it is only fitting that we come together & make India Swachh & Swasth.#SwachhataHiSeva #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/t8A70eXhaK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 2, 2019

He also tried to push people to contribute in the cleaning and fight against water pollution, air pollution and land pollution. Sachin also requested people to take a pledge to make the county a clean India, a healthy India.

This was not the first time that Sachin gave a message for clean India. Earlier, several times Sachin had said the same and today he tried to give message in Bapu’s style.

About Mahatma Gandhi

Mohan Das Karam Chand Gandhi aka Mahatma Gandhi was designated as the father of the nation for his visionary thinking and efforts that he made to made India a better place to live. He headed the freedom struggle with the message of non-violence and successfully defeated Britishers to make a free India.

