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Home > Sports News > Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead of IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?

Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead of IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?

Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians and head coach Mahela Jayawardene have mutually agreed to part ways ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, with the five-time champions preparing for a fresh direction before the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The development was confirmed by the franchise through its social media handle on Saturday (Oct 17).

Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?
Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 12:54 IST

Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians and head coach Mahela Jayawardene have mutually agreed to part ways ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, with the five-time champions preparing for a fresh direction before the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The development was confirmed by the franchise through its social media handle on Saturday (Oct 17).

The franchise has reportedly identified several candidates for the head coach position, with interviews expected to take place in the coming week. Jayawardene is unlikely to continue with Mumbai Indians in another role, while uncertainty surrounding Hardik Pandya’s future and potential trade discussions could add to the franchise’s major reshuffle ahead of the new season.

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Mahela Jayawardene and Mumbai Indians Part Ways

Mumbai Indians have decided to bring in a fresh perspective ahead of the next IPL season after discussions between Jayawardene and the franchise’s senior management earlier this week. According to a report by Times of India, both parties reached a mutual agreement, with the franchise now looking to appoint a new head coach soon.

The five-time IPL champions have already shortlisted multiple candidates for the position, and interviews could be held in the coming week. The franchise is reportedly keen to move in a different direction before entering the next phase of its IPL journey.

Jayawardene is not expected to remain involved with the Mumbai Indians set-up in another capacity. However, the franchise has indicated that he will continue to be regarded as part of its wider family despite the decision to make a coaching change.

How Did Mahela Jayawardene Perform as Mumbai Indians Head Coach?

Jayawardene returned to the Mumbai Indians coaching role in 2024 on a two-plus-one-year contract. Under his leadership, the franchise reached the IPL playoffs in 2025, but its campaign took a downturn in 2026, when the team finished ninth in the standings.

The 2026 season proved particularly disappointing for the franchise, which managed only four victories in a campaign affected by injuries, player availability issues and reported unrest within the dressing room. The results have prompted Mumbai Indians to reassess their coaching set-up as they prepare for the next IPL cycle.

Is Hardik Pandya Next to Leave Mumbai Indians?

Jayawardene’s departure has also raised questions about Hardik Pandya’s future at Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. Reports suggest that trade discussions involving the all-rounder could become a talking point in the coming weeks as franchises prepare for the retention deadline.

However, there has been no official confirmation that Pandya will leave Mumbai Indians. Sources close to the franchise have indicated that the current position remains unchanged, although further developments cannot be ruled out as the retention deadline approaches.

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Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead of IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?
Tags: IPL 2027

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Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead of IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?

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Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead of IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?
Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead of IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?
Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead of IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?
Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead of IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?
Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead of IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?

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