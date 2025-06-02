Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Mahela Jayawardene Names Exact Moment That Lost MI IPL 2025 Final Spot – ‘Knew That Was a Danger’

Mahela Jayawardene Names Exact Moment That Lost MI IPL 2025 Final Spot – ‘Knew That Was a Danger’

Mumbai had a strong showing in the Eliminator and showed glimpses of quality in the Qualifier as well, but Punjab outplayed them when it mattered.

Mahela Jayawardene Names Exact Moment That Lost MI IPL 2025 Final Spot – 'Knew That Was a Danger'

Mahela Jayawardene Names Exact Moment That Lost MI IPL 2025 Final Spot - 'Knew That Was a Danger'


Mumbai Indians’ hopes of reaching the IPL 2025 final were dashed in a high-stakes clash against Punjab Kings, and head coach Mahela Jayawardene pinpointed the exact moment when things began to slip away. According to Jayawardene, Shreyas Iyer’s deliberate approach at the crease was a clear warning sign.

Shreyas Iyer’s Calculated Knock Changed the Game

“Iyer took his time. He knew they would be a bit under pressure, so he was taking his time. We knew that was a danger,” said Jayawardene after the loss.

The MI coach explained that once Iyer settled in and avoided early risks, Mumbai’s plan began to unravel.

“As long as we didn’t give him that partnership with Nehal (Wadhera), we would have been able to squeeze through because he would have had to go (out to attack) early, not wait that long,” he said.

“He got Nehal to do the bulk of the work at that point, so that shows the experience, and he knew he had to take the game deep and he did. We were trying those options with the wickets, but it just didn’t work for us today.”

Iyer’s unbeaten 87 off 41 balls, featuring eight sixes and five fours, powered Punjab Kings to a memorable win, earning them their first IPL final appearance in over a decade.

Dropped Chances and Wadhera’s Support Prove Costly

Wadhera, a former MI player, played a critical role in the turnaround.

He scored 48 off 29 balls and built a crucial 84-run partnership with Iyer.

The duo not only anchored the innings but also capitalized on Mumbai’s fielding lapses, with Wadhera surviving two dropped catches.

Those missed chances came back to haunt MI as the game slipped out of their control.

Jayawardene Reflects on Season and Standout Performers

Despite the defeat, Jayawardene looked back at the season with optimism.

“It was a good campaign for us, the way we started, and how we regrouped as a team and had played some really, really good cricket,” he said.

Mumbai had a strong showing in the Eliminator and showed glimpses of quality in the Qualifier as well, but Punjab outplayed them when it mattered.

Jayawardene also reserved high praise for Suryakumar Yadav, who ended the season with a record-breaking 717 runs—the most ever by an MI player in a single IPL season.

“Sky has been brilliant, very consistent,” said Jayawardene.

“Reading the game, especially in those situations. He was very, very good in many different conditions as well, that’s where quality of the player stands out.”

“For him to be that consistent in playing in different surfaces, different bowling attacks, shows what a quality T20 batsman he is, especially a lot of the times it took the spinners down pretty well and that role was pretty crucial for us.”

Execution Faltered When It Mattered Most

Jayawardene admitted MI could’ve scored more runs and pointed to a mid-innings collapse as a momentum killer.

“We probably left a bit of runs on the park as well with the bat. We lost our way after having that start. It was (losing) back to back wickets probably (which) slowed us down a little bit,” he said.

Even so, he felt their final score of 200 was competitive.

“But I thought 200 was still a good score in a qualifier… the pressure. We picked up those wickets as well up front and a few mistakes cost us the game and the bowling also, the execution wasn’t up to the standards as well,” he added.

As Mumbai Indians bow out of IPL 2025, their campaign will be remembered for resilience, standout performances, and a near miss that came down to small margins.

ALSO READ: Heinrich Klaasen Retires: South African Cricketer Ends International Journey at 33

 

