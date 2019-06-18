The arrest of the former UEFA president Michel Platini opened up the controversy behind Qatar's chance of holding a FIFA world cup in 2022. Qatar was awarded the right to host the world cup in 2010 and Platini had accepted that he had met Mohammed Bin Hammam another disgraced football official in a secret meeting days before casting his vote for Qatar.

Former president of UEFA and international captain of France, Michel Platini has been arrested by French police following an investigation into the process for awarding the 2022 FIFA World cup to Qatar. He was the president of UEFA for eight years from 2007 to 2015 until he was banned from football for six years. His ban was later reduced after he filed an appeal in the court for arbitration in sport.

Platini was arrested by the French police in the suburban town Nanterre nearby Paris, the Capital of France. His spokesperson has refused the report of his arrest for a crime and rather has said that he is taken into custody for questioning. His ban had ended in March this year but the investigation continued to look into the processes behind Qatar getting the opportunity to host the world cup in 2022. Platini was taken to the office of Anti-corruption office of the judicial police on Tuesday, June 18 for questioning.

Qatar’s lack of experience in hosting events as huge as FIFA world cup and the record of high temperatures in summer raised many eyebrows when Qatar was awarded the host status for the 2022 event in 2010. The controversy around the temperature forced FIFA to shift the event to winter, for the first time in this history of FIFA World Cup.

Qatar is set to host the next FIFA World Cup in 2022 between November 21 and December 22. This world cup in 2022 will be the first world cup to be played in the Middle East. Amid all the controversies going around about the host of the next world cup, it’s highly unlikely that the world cup will be shifted out of Qatar.

