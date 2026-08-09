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Home > Sports News > Major Coaching Re-set At Delhi Capitals? Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh Attend DC Trials Ahead of IPL 2027

Major Coaching Re-set At Delhi Capitals? Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh Attend DC Trials Ahead of IPL 2027

Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh attend Delhi Capitals trials as speculation grows over a major coaching overhaul ahead of IPL 2027.

Major Coaching Re-set At Delhi Capitals? Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh Attend DC Trials Ahead of IPL 2027. Photo X
Major Coaching Re-set At Delhi Capitals? Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh Attend DC Trials Ahead of IPL 2027. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 17:34 IST

Delhi Capitals could be heading towards a significant change in their coaching setup ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season, with former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh making appearances at the franchise’s recent trials.

Ganguly and Yuvraj were spotted at the Just Cricket Academy trials in Bengaluru, alongside former India spinner Amit Mishra. While there has been no official confirmation from Delhi Capitals regarding their respective roles, their presence has added considerable weight to speculation surrounding a possible overhaul of the team’s support staff.

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Ganguly’s association with the Capitals is well established, while Yuvraj has increasingly been involved in mentoring and player development. His appearance at the trials was particularly significant, with the former India all-rounder seen standing behind the umpire and closely watching the batters during their assessments.

Reports about Yuvraj potentially joining the Capitals’ coaching staff had already surfaced. A PTI report suggested that the 2011 World Cup hero could be appointed as the franchise’s new batting coach.

Yuvraj’s experience would represent a major addition to Delhi’s batting department. He was India’s Player of the Tournament during both the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup and played a key role in India’s success in both competitions.

The speculation comes amid indications that Delhi Capitals could undergo a complete restructuring of their coaching staff for the 2027 and 2028 IPL seasons. The franchise’s ownership arrangement could be a major factor behind the expected changes.

“There will be a complete overhaul of the coaching staff in Delhi Capitals as JSW will be running the management for the 2027-28 seasons as per the agreement. The trio comprising Venugopal Rao, Hemang Badani and Munaf Patel, who were appointed by co-owners GMR, will make way for new support staff,” a source said while speaking to PTI.

GMR and JSW, the two co-owners of Delhi Capitals, alternate operational control of the men’s team under their agreement, with each side taking charge for a two-year cycle.

The upcoming transition could therefore see JSW bring in its preferred coaching personnel when it takes over the team’s management for the next cycle.

Ganguly’s presence at the Bengaluru trials, along with Yuvraj and Mishra, has only intensified the speculation. However, until Delhi Capitals make an official announcement, the exact responsibilities of the former India stars remain unclear.

If Yuvraj does take over the batting department, his appointment could bring a fresh perspective to a Capitals side that has struggled to find consistency with the bat in recent IPL campaigns. With the 2027 season still some time away, the franchise appears to be laying the groundwork for a potentially substantial reset.

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Major Coaching Re-set At Delhi Capitals? Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh Attend DC Trials Ahead of IPL 2027
Tags: Amit MishraDCDelhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals coaching overhaulDelhi Capitals coaching staffDelhi Capitals trialsGanguly Delhi CapitalsGMR Delhi CapitalsIPL 2027IPL 2027 coaching staffIPL coaching changesJSW Delhi Capitalssourav gangulyyuvraj singhYuvraj Singh batting coach

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Major Coaching Re-set At Delhi Capitals? Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh Attend DC Trials Ahead of IPL 2027

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Major Coaching Re-set At Delhi Capitals? Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh Attend DC Trials Ahead of IPL 2027

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Major Coaching Re-set At Delhi Capitals? Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh Attend DC Trials Ahead of IPL 2027
Major Coaching Re-set At Delhi Capitals? Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh Attend DC Trials Ahead of IPL 2027
Major Coaching Re-set At Delhi Capitals? Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh Attend DC Trials Ahead of IPL 2027
Major Coaching Re-set At Delhi Capitals? Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh Attend DC Trials Ahead of IPL 2027

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