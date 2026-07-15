LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

The league stage of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 concluded on Tuesday (July 14), with San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Washington Freedom and MI New York sealing qualification for the playoffs. Who will face who in the playoffs? Check the schedule, match timings and all details below.

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-15 13:39 IST

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: The league stage of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 concluded on Tuesday (July 14), with San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Washington Freedom and MI New York sealing qualification for the playoffs. Los Angeles Knight Riders secured second place after defeating MI New York in the final league match, setting up a Qualifier clash against table-toppers San Francisco Unicorns. Meanwhile, Washington Freedom and MI New York will meet in the Eliminator as the race for the MLC 2026 title begins at the Oakland Coliseum.

San Francisco Unicorns finished at the top of the standings following an impressive league campaign, while the Knight Riders climbed to second with three consecutive victories. 

You Might Be Interested In

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoff Schedule

Qualifier
San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders
Date: Wednesday, July 15 (Local Time)
India Time: Thursday, July 16 – 3:00 AM IST

Eliminator
Washington Freedom vs MI New York
Date: Wednesday, July 15 (Local Time)
India Time: Thursday, July 16 – 7:00 AM IST

Challenger
Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator
Date: Thursday, July 16 (Local Time)
India Time: Friday, July 17 – 7:00 AM IST

Final
Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Challenger
Date: Saturday, July 18 (Local Time)
India Time: Sunday, July 19 – 6:00 AM IST

Major League Cricket 2026 Qualified Teams

  • San Francisco Unicorns (1st)
  • Los Angeles Knight Riders (2nd)
  • Washington Freedom (3rd)
  • MI New York (4th)

Major League Cricket 2026 Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch all MLC 2026 playoff matches live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. In the United States, Willow TV will broadcast the matches live.

MLC 2026 Playoff Format Explained

The MLC playoffs follow the Page playoff format. The top two teams—San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders—face each other in the Qualifier, with the winner advancing directly to the final. The loser gets another opportunity in the Challenger against the winner of the Eliminator. The Eliminator is a knockout contest between Washington Freedom and MI New York, with the losing team immediately eliminated from the tournament.

Where Will The MLC 2026 Playoffs Be Played?

All four playoff matches, including the Qualifier, Eliminator, Challenger and Final, will be played at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California. The iconic venue is hosting the MLC playoffs and final for the first time.

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoff Fixtures At A Glance

  • Qualifier: San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders
  • Eliminator: Washington Freedom vs MI New York
  • Challenger: Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator
  • Final: Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Challenger
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
Tags: MLC 2026

RELATED News

Rahul Dravid in Race to Replace Brendon McCullum as England Test Coach? ECB Shortlists Nine Candidates

Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Gesture to Shubman Gill Goes Viral After India Beat England in 1st ODI | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ENG: Axar Patel Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya In Elite ODI Record List With All-Round Brilliance in Birmingham

Spain’s Record In Major Tournament Finals As La Roja Beat France 2-0 To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Summit Clash: Check All-Time Record

Spain Stuns Top-Ranked France 2-0 to Advance to FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

LATEST NEWS

Eetha Release Date Changed? Shraddha Kapoor’s Film May Shift To Avoid Clash With Yash-Starrer Toxic

Celestia Pictures Completes 6 Projects in Its First Month, with Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Amrapali Dubey, and Rani Chatterjee Leading the Slate

From Lawyer To Predator: Gujarat Advocate Accused Of Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl He Represented In Court

Why Is Bangladesh Author Taslima Nasreen Returning To Kolkata After 19 Years? What’s Behind The Move?

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Top 10 Kundli Matching Apps in India for Accurate Gun Milan

Will Akanksha Chamola Take Second Marriage Advice From Gaurav Khanna? Here’s What Actor Said On Lock Upp 2

‘From One Integrated Company to Five Entities’: Can Anil Agarwal’s Big Bet Unlock More Value for Vedanta Shareholders?

‘No Suicide Note, Parents’ questioning’: What Police Say on Woman Gurugram Techie’s Murder By Colleague

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna Provides Rs 4.15 Crore Cashless Stroke Treatment to 914 Patients in 6 Months

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS