Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: The league stage of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 concluded on Tuesday (July 14), with San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Washington Freedom and MI New York sealing qualification for the playoffs. Los Angeles Knight Riders secured second place after defeating MI New York in the final league match, setting up a Qualifier clash against table-toppers San Francisco Unicorns. Meanwhile, Washington Freedom and MI New York will meet in the Eliminator as the race for the MLC 2026 title begins at the Oakland Coliseum.

San Francisco Unicorns finished at the top of the standings following an impressive league campaign, while the Knight Riders climbed to second with three consecutive victories.

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoff Schedule

Qualifier

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Date: Wednesday, July 15 (Local Time)

India Time: Thursday, July 16 – 3:00 AM IST

Eliminator

Washington Freedom vs MI New York

Date: Wednesday, July 15 (Local Time)

India Time: Thursday, July 16 – 7:00 AM IST

Challenger

Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator

Date: Thursday, July 16 (Local Time)

India Time: Friday, July 17 – 7:00 AM IST

Final

Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Challenger

Date: Saturday, July 18 (Local Time)

India Time: Sunday, July 19 – 6:00 AM IST

Major League Cricket 2026 Qualified Teams

San Francisco Unicorns (1st)

Los Angeles Knight Riders (2nd)

Washington Freedom (3rd)

MI New York (4th)

Major League Cricket 2026 Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch all MLC 2026 playoff matches live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. In the United States, Willow TV will broadcast the matches live.

MLC 2026 Playoff Format Explained

The MLC playoffs follow the Page playoff format. The top two teams—San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders—face each other in the Qualifier, with the winner advancing directly to the final. The loser gets another opportunity in the Challenger against the winner of the Eliminator. The Eliminator is a knockout contest between Washington Freedom and MI New York, with the losing team immediately eliminated from the tournament.

Where Will The MLC 2026 Playoffs Be Played?

All four playoff matches, including the Qualifier, Eliminator, Challenger and Final, will be played at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California. The iconic venue is hosting the MLC playoffs and final for the first time.

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoff Fixtures At A Glance