Olympic and world championship silver medallist PV Sindhu on Friday took on 2016 Olympic champion Caroline Marin in the quarterfinals of women's singles of Malaysia Open 2018 and thrashed her in straight sets 22-20 and 21-19 in only 27 minutes.

The 2016 Olympic gold medallist Marin paved her way into the quarterfinals after beating Aya Ohori and Ying Ying Lee in straight sets.

Back in 2016, Sindhu and Marin were part of Olympic’s women’s singles final. Sindhu had won the first game but lost the second, and then Marin showed why she was the world number 1 at that time. She dominated the last set and won the gold medal by winning 19-21,21-12,21-15.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth thrashed Brice Leverdez 21-18, 21-14 in just 39 minutes to enter the quarterfinals of the men’s singles.

