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Home > Sports News > Malaysia Super 100 2026 Prize Money: What Will The Winner of The BWF Event Earn? Check Prize Pool Details

Malaysia Super 100 2026 Prize Money: What Will The Winner of The BWF Event Earn? Check Prize Pool Details

Malaysia Super 100 2026 prize money details reveal a US$120,000 total prize pool for the BWF badminton tournament. Check the winner’s prize money, singles and doubles payouts, runner-up earnings, tournament dates, venue, and key players competing in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

Malaysia Super 100 2026 Prize Money
Malaysia Super 100 2026 Prize Money

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 16:08 IST

Malaysia Super 100 Prize Money: The Allianz Malaysia Super 100 2026 will gather international badminton players in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, from October 13 to 18. This Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour event includes five disciplines, where participants will compete for the championship, ranking points, and a portion of the prize money.

The total prize pool for the tournament is US120,000unlikeUS110,000 on offer at the 2025 edition. The tournament will have men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles in the event to see all five categories of shuttlers competing for the title.

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As the tournament draws nearer, the prize money up for grabs will become a topic of discussion among players and supporters. Find out more about the Malaysia Super 100 2026 prize pool and how much the winners will walk away with.

Malaysia Super 100 2026: Prize Money Breakdown

The champions in the singles categories will earn US$9,000 each, while the winning doubles pair will get US$9,480 per pair. The prize money distribution follows the BWF regulations for the Super 100 category.

Round reached Singles Doubles (per pair)
Winner US$9,000 US$9,480
Runner-up US$4,560 US$4,560
Semi-finals US$1,740 US$1,680
Quarter-finals US$720 US$870
Round of 16 US$420 US$450

Malaysia Super 100 2026: Tournament Details

It will be held from Oct 13-18 at the Indoor Arena, EduCity Sports Complex, Iskandar Puteri, Johor. The tournament will provide ranking points and a platform for young shuttlers to go head-to-head with more established international players.

Some of the big names in the men’s singles draw include Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, and Malaysia will hope to capitalise on the home venue advantage. Former men’s singles winner Dong Tianyao of China will also be back.

Also Read: Formula 1: Indian F1 Fan Charged Could Face Jail Time For Criminal Trespass at Singapore GP 2026 — Report

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Malaysia Super 100 2026 Prize Money: What Will The Winner of The BWF Event Earn? Check Prize Pool Details
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Malaysia Super 100 2026 Prize Money: What Will The Winner of The BWF Event Earn? Check Prize Pool Details

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Malaysia Super 100 2026 Prize Money: What Will The Winner of The BWF Event Earn? Check Prize Pool Details
Malaysia Super 100 2026 Prize Money: What Will The Winner of The BWF Event Earn? Check Prize Pool Details
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