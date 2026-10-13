Malaysia vs China LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch MAS vs CHN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 LIVE In India

Malaysia vs China LIVE Streaming: Malaysia will face China in Match 13 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 on Wednesday, October 14. The match will be played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Check the match timings, live streaming details and full squads of both teams below.

The match is part of the final round-robin matchday of the tournament. The top three teams will advance to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Regional Final, keeping their hopes alive of qualifying for the 2028 T20 World Cup. Malaysia will look to make the most of home conditions, while China will aim to deliver a competitive performance in the fixture.

Malaysia vs China Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs China, Match 13

Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Time: 9:15 AM local time, 6:45 AM IST, 1:15 AM GMT

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysia vs China LIVE Streaming

Where to watch Malaysia vs China LIVE in India?

The match will be available for live streaming on FanCode in India and the Indian subcontinent.

Where to watch Malaysia vs China LIVE outside India?

Viewers in select territories can check ICC.tv for live streaming, subject to regional availability.

Malaysia vs China Full Squads

Malaysia Squad: Syed Aziz (c), Virandeep Singh, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Wafiq, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Amir, Aslam Khan, Muhammad Azri Azhar, Akram Malik, Aqeel Wahid, Nazmus Sakib, Prashant Madhukar.

China Squad: Chen Zhuo Yue, Deng Jinqi, Zong Yuechao, Tian Sen Qun, Ma Qiancheng, Zheng Shenjian, Du Jianyao, Du Jianhao, Yang Wangjie, Zhao Zhilong, Qi Shuai, Jianhao Meng, Liu Qingze, Yao Junting.