Maldives vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch MDV vs SAU ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 LIVE In Mobile and TV

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Streaming: Saudi Arabia and Maldives will meet in the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 on Wednesday, October 14. The match will be played at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia, with both teams aiming to finish their campaign on a positive note.

Saudi Arabia will look to build on their strong start to the tournament, which included a 75-run victory over Singapore. Maldives, meanwhile, will aim to produce a competitive performance after registering a 10-wicket win against China earlier in the qualifiers.

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Match Details

Match: Maldives vs Saudi Arabia, Match 15

Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM local time, 11:30 AM IST, 6:00 AM GMT

Venue: YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Streaming

Where to watch Maldives vs Saudi Arabia LIVE in India?

The match will be available for live streaming on FanCode in India and the Indian subcontinent. Viewers can access the coverage through the FanCode app or website, subject to availability.

Where to watch Maldives vs Saudi Arabia LIVE outside India?

Viewers in other regions can check ICC.tv for live streaming, subject to regional availability and local broadcast restrictions.

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia Full Squads

Maldives Squad: Hassan Rasheed (Captain), Shafraz Jaleel (Wicketkeeper), Azyan Farhath, Mohamed Rishwan, Umar Adam, Ismail Ali, Nazwan Ismail, Ibrahim Rizan, Abdulla Ibrahim Mabsar, Tharusha Kavinda, Jamal Yapa, Harsha Amarasinghe, Iqbal Sheraz, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof.

Saudi Arabia Squad: Waji Ul Hassan (Captain), Sidharth Sankar (Wicketkeeper), Faisal Khan, Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Abdul Wahid, Abdul Manan Ali, Muhammad Saqib, Mohammed Hisham Shaikh, Zain Ul Abidin, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Usman Najeeb, Usman Khalid, Imran Yousaf, Muhammad Atif.