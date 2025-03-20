Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
  Mamata Banerjee Receives Special Gift From Lionel Messi, Calls Football Legend 'Artist With The Ball'

Mamata Banerjee Receives Special Gift From Lionel Messi, Calls Football Legend ‘Artist With The Ball’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently received a special gift—a jersey signed by Argentine football legend Lionel Messi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently received a special gift—a jersey signed by Argentine football legend Lionel Messi. Expressing her admiration, Banerjee described Messi as an “artist with the ball” and highlighted the deep connection between Bengal and football. She shared her excitement in a heartfelt post on X, where she emphasized how football has always been an integral part of Bengal’s culture and identity.

A Passion That Runs Deep in Bengal

Football has long been a cherished sport in West Bengal, where the game resonates with people across generations. Mamata Banerjee acknowledged this sentiment, stating, “Football is a passion that runs through my veins, much like every person in Bengal who has ever kicked a ball on the ‘para’ fields.” The sport holds a special place in the hearts of Bengalis, with historic clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal shaping the region’s football legacy.

Messi: A Maestro Admired Worldwide

Messi’s influence extends far beyond Argentina, and his skills have won the admiration of football lovers around the world, including in Bengal. Banerjee hailed him as a “maestro of our times,” whose talent and dedication to the game continue to inspire millions.

She expressed that the jersey is more than just memorabilia; it is a “symbol of the unbreakable connection between Bengal and the beautiful game.” This event highlights the global nature of football, where admiration transcends borders, uniting fans through a shared love for the sport.

Mamata Banerjee’s receipt of Messi’s signed jersey is a testament to Bengal’s deep-rooted passion for football, reinforcing the sport’s power to connect cultures and people worldwide.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 Heroes Rewarded: BCCI Announces ₹58 Crore Cash Prize For Indian Cricket Team

 

