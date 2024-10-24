Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Man City Demolish Sparta Prague In 5-0 Victory

A reverse-flick while airborne hit from Haaland helped Manchester City secure a 5-0 victory against Sparta Prague in the Champions League.

In a career filled with standout goals, Erling Haaland added another spectacular moment to his highlight reel, scoring a reverse-flick while airborne to help Manchester City secure a 5-0 victory against Sparta Prague in the Champions League. The Norwegian striker’s stunning goal, City’s second of the night, came in the 58th minute and was followed by his trademark grin, fully aware of the brilliance of his effort.

When asked about the 24-year-old’s incredible strike, Pep Guardiola responded, “For a human being I would say not. It’s unbelievable. He made an incredible goal, similar to against Borussia Dortmund a few years ago. I don’t know which one is more difficult but I would say both are equal.”

City’s Dominance Continues

With this victory, City now have seven points in the group stage and are on track to advance comfortably. According to Opta’s calculations, nine points should ensure progression to the playoff round, while 15 will likely guarantee a spot in the last 16. Guardiola’s team is firmly in control and showing no signs of slowing down.

Phil Foden opened the scoring after a dazzling run, dribbling past three Sparta players before curling a left-footed shot into the bottom corner from about 18 yards out. John Stones and Manuel Akanji were key in building up the play for Foden’s goal, which came after Sparta Prague briefly threatened with a counter-attack.

Sparta’s Attempts to Break Through

Sparta Prague tried to capitalize on City’s high possession game by countering quickly. One of their best chances came when Veljko Birmancevic’s shot was blocked after a break down the right. However, the visitors failed to show the ruthlessness needed to take advantage of these rare opportunities.

Haaland, ever the clinical finisher, thought he had doubled City’s lead when he met a cross with a powerful header. The effort drew a gasp from the crowd, but Sparta goalkeeper Peter Vindahl produced a remarkable save, diving to his right to scoop the ball away just under the bar.

Despite City’s dominance, Sparta’s away supporters stayed energetic, especially when forward Victor Olatunji tried to chip Stefan Ortega, only for the ball to sail over the goal.

Second Half Brilliance

Guardiola, ever the perfectionist, wanted more goals from his side. Haaland went close again with a second header in a crowded box, but it was cleared. Moments later, Sparta almost caught City off guard, with Birmancevic once again making a dangerous run toward goal, but Ortega made a crucial save to deny him.

Before the halftime break, Foden had another effort saved by Vindahl, and Savinho attempted a twisting shot that was also blocked. Sparta, despite being under constant pressure, managed to keep the deficit to one by halftime.

Haaland’s Stunning Finish and City’s Rampant Form

Sparta’s defensive setup continued in the second half, but City shifted tactics, opting for more direct play. Foden’s corner caused confusion in the box, leading to a Nathan Aké goal that was disallowed for handball. Guardiola was visibly frustrated with the decision, which he felt was harsh.

City kept pushing, with another corner causing chaos in the Sparta defense. As the match progressed, Savinho delivered a perfectly floated ball to Haaland, who executed a breathtaking flying backheel. With his back to goal, Haaland’s shot bounced into the turf and looped over Vindahl, a moment of pure brilliance that encapsulated City’s superiority.

City’s dominance continued as Stones scored a third goal, heading in from a clever Nunes pass. Haaland then added a fourth, latching onto another Nunes delivery and finishing with a powerful right-footed strike. Nunes capped off the night with a late penalty, sealing a resounding 5-0 win.

Guardiola’s side, in imperious form, is showing no signs of weakness. As the City manager noted, “I enjoy a lot the way we are playing lately,” summing up the confidence and rhythm currently flowing through his team.

