LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Manchester City will aim to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they face Championship outfit Norwich City in the third round of the EFL Cup on Thursday, September 17. The Citizens, who are nine-time winners of the League Cup including the 2025-26 edition, will look to continue their impressive start to the season. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, TV broadcast, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland's Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India
Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland's Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 20:39 IST

Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Manchester City will aim to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they face Championship outfit Norwich City in the third round of the EFL Cup on Thursday, September 17. The Citizens, who are nine-time winners of the League Cup including the 2025-26 edition, will look to continue their impressive start to the season. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, TV broadcast, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Man City vs Norwich City EFL Cup Match Details

  • Match: Manchester City vs Norwich City, EFL Cup Third Round
  • Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026
  • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
  • Kick-off Time: 12:00 AM IST (Friday, September 18) / 7:30 PM BST

Where to Watch Man City vs Norwich City Live on TV in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Norwich City EFL Cup clash live on the Sky Sports Network.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming in the UK, India?

In the UK, fans can watch the Manchester City vs Norwich City EFL Cup match through the Sky App. In India, the match will be live streamed on the FanCode App

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India
Tags: efl cup

RELATED News

IND vs AFG: Abhishek Sharma Recreates Erling Haaland’s Iconic Celebration After Record-Breaking 30-Ball Century | WATCH Video

Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: Will Cherries Make Winning Start in Europa League? Check Match and Winner Prediction, Predicted Line-Up And More

Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Live Streaming: Can Eagles Start Maiden Campaign With Win in Europa League? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Line-Up And More

Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Live Streaming: Will Old Ladies Start on Winning Note in Europa League? Check Match and Winner Prediction, Predicted Line-Up And More

LATEST NEWS

Husband Shares Wife’s Private Video On Adult Website, What Happened Next?

Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics

Tata Sons Power Row: N Chandrasekaran Gets 5-Year Extension, Noel Tata Votes Against — What’s Behind The Rift?

Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Live Streaming: Will Old Ladies Start on Winning Note in Europa League? Check Match and Winner Prediction, Predicted Line-Up And More

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Benched Again In IND vs AFG T20Is: When Will Teenage Batter Make His International Debut at Home?

Man City vs Norwich Predicted Line-Up: Will Erling Haaland Start in EFL Cup? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Lionel Messi to Win 9th Ballon d’Or? David Beckham Backs Inter Miami Star After Historic 100th Goal

Man Goes To Meet Girlfriend, But Never Returned, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Being Set On Fire

Payal Gaming 19-Minute Video Row: How A Fake Clip Triggered A Deepfake Investigation

Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India
Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India
Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India
Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India
Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

QUICK LINKS