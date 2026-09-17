Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Manchester City will aim to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they face Championship outfit Norwich City in the third round of the EFL Cup on Thursday, September 17. The Citizens, who are nine-time winners of the League Cup including the 2025-26 edition, will look to continue their impressive start to the season. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, TV broadcast, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.
Man City vs Norwich City EFL Cup Match Details
- Match: Manchester City vs Norwich City, EFL Cup Third Round
- Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026
- Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
- Kick-off Time: 12:00 AM IST (Friday, September 18) / 7:30 PM BST
Where to Watch Man City vs Norwich City Live on TV in the UK?
Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Norwich City EFL Cup clash live on the Sky Sports Network.
How to Watch Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming in the UK, India?
In the UK, fans can watch the Manchester City vs Norwich City EFL Cup match through the Sky App. In India, the match will be live streamed on the FanCode App
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.