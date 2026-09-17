Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Will Erling Haaland’s Side Continue Flawless Run in? When and Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming: Manchester City will aim to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they face Championship outfit Norwich City in the third round of the EFL Cup on Thursday, September 17. The Citizens, who are nine-time winners of the League Cup including the 2025-26 edition, will look to continue their impressive start to the season. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, TV broadcast, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Man City vs Norwich City EFL Cup Match Details

Match: Manchester City vs Norwich City, EFL Cup Third Round

Manchester City vs Norwich City, EFL Cup Third Round Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Thursday, September 17, 2026 Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Etihad Stadium, Manchester Kick-off Time: 12:00 AM IST (Friday, September 18) / 7:30 PM BST

Where to Watch Man City vs Norwich City Live on TV in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Manchester City vs Norwich City EFL Cup clash live on the Sky Sports Network.

How to Watch Man City vs Norwich City Live Streaming in the UK, India?

In the UK, fans can watch the Manchester City vs Norwich City EFL Cup match through the Sky App. In India, the match will be live streamed on the FanCode App