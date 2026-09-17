Man City vs Norwich Predicted Line-Up: Will Erling Haaland Start in EFL Cup? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Man City vs Norwich Predicted Line-Up: Manchester City will begin their Carabao Cup title defence against Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, September 17. Enzo Maresca’s side will aim to secure a sixth consecutive victory in all competitions and continue their pursuit of a 10th League Cup triumph. With a Premier League clash against Sunderland coming up on Sunday, City are expected to rotate their squad. However, Erling Haaland could still lead the attack as Manchester City look to progress to the fourth round. Here are all the details, including predicted line-ups, live streaming and match prediction.

Manchester City vs Norwich City EFL Cup Match Details

Match: Manchester City vs Norwich City, Carabao Cup Third Round

Manchester City vs Norwich City, Carabao Cup Third Round Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Thursday, September 17, 2026 Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Etihad Stadium, Manchester Kick-off Time: 12:00 AM IST, Friday, September 18 (7:30 PM BST, Thursday, September 17)

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Norwich Live on TV?

The Manchester City vs Norwich City Carabao Cup third-round match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ in the United Kingdom. There will be no television broadcast of the match in India.

How to Watch Manchester City vs Norwich Live Streaming?

Indian football fans can watch the Manchester City vs Norwich City Carabao Cup match through the FanCode App. Live updates and match coverage will also be available through relevant football platforms.

Man City vs Norwich Team News

Manchester City will be without Phil Foden, who begins a three-match suspension following his red card in Sunday’s derby victory over Manchester United. Jeremy Doku remains doubtful with a calf problem and is unlikely to be risked against Norwich.

Summer signings Geronimo Rulli and Allan are in line to make their Manchester City debuts. Rulli is expected to start in goal, with Gianluigi Donnarumma likely to be rested. Vitor Reis, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic and Ayyoub Bouaddi could also feature, while Iliman Ndiaye is eligible to play after appearing for Everton in an earlier round of the competition.

Will Erling Haaland Start Against Norwich City?

Erling Haaland is included in Manchester City’s possible starting line-up for the Carabao Cup clash against Norwich City. Although City are expected to rotate their squad ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Sunderland, Haaland could start as the team looks to secure qualification for the fourth round.

Man City vs Norwich Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City Predicted XI: Geronimo Rulli, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Marc Guehi, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Allan, Iliman Ndiaye, Samuel Chukwueze, Erling Haaland.

Norwich City Predicted XI: Angus Gunn, Jack Stacey, McConville, Jamilu Collins, Sam McCallum, Wright, Mattsson, Maghoma, Schwartau, Musaba, Makama.

Man City vs Norwich City Match Prediction

Manchester City are expected to dominate possession and create several scoring opportunities against Championship opposition. Despite likely changes to their starting XI, City’s squad depth and attacking quality could help them secure a victory. Norwich City will look to challenge the reigning champions, but Manchester City could progress to the Carabao Cup fourth round.