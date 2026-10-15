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Home > Sports News > Man City vs PSG: Erling Haaland Breaks Huge Lionel Messi Record Despite Champions League Defeat At Etihad Stadium

Man City vs PSG: Erling Haaland Breaks Huge Lionel Messi Record Despite Champions League Defeat At Etihad Stadium

Even as the Manchester City went down to arch-rivals Paris Saint Germain in the high-octane UEFA Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium by a narrow scoreline, Erling Haaland's performance once again stood out.

Man City vs PSG: Erling Haaland Breaks Huge Lionel Messi Record Despite Champions League Defeat At Etihad Stadium. (Image Credits: X)
Man City vs PSG: Erling Haaland Breaks Huge Lionel Messi Record Despite Champions League Defeat At Etihad Stadium. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 11:40 IST

Even as the Manchester City went down to arch-rivals Paris Saint Germain in the high-octane UEFA Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium by a narrow scoreline, Erling Haaland’s performance once again stood out. The Norwegian striker was the only Manchester City star to score on a forgettable night for them and broke one of Lionel Messi’s most significant UEFA Champions League records.

Which Champions League record of Lionel Messi did Erling Haaland break?

By scoring two goals, Haaland has become the youngest footballer to net 60 Champions League goals aged 26 years and 85 days and beat Messi by just one day (26 years and 86 days). It was not the only record that the youngster broke as it was Haaland’s 37th goal in his 41st appearance for Manchester City. As a result, he went past the legendary Sergio Aguero, who netted 36 goals in 64 fixtures during his stint at the Etihad Stadium.

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With Manchester City trailing 3-0 following a blazing first half from Luis Enrique’s men, Haaland’s goals in the 53rd and 75th minute gave them hope. However, Maghnes Akliouche added the fourth goal for the tourists in the second half after Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha netted in the first.

The 4-2 loss proved to be the first of the season for Enzo Marseca’s side.

“We had to be more brave” – Enzo Marseca after Manchester City’s loss to PSG

Reflecting on the 4-2 loss, Marseca described it as a strange game, claiming that their tactics in the second half paid results. He said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

It was a strange game. Two goals in two minutes created some problems for us. We were dead in the game, and then second half we created so many chances. Second half, we were good. We lost a bit of balance, distance between players, and we struggle first half. Second half we made changes and adjusted some things, then we were much better. These kind of teams, if you don’t go toe-to-toe you struggle. We had to be more brave. Second half, we were. We are there, to be honest. My feeling is that we are close. It’s already difficult against PSG, but then you concede two quick goals. We can learn from that and move on.”

City are still undefeated in the Premier League and hold the top spot.

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Man City vs PSG: Erling Haaland Breaks Huge Lionel Messi Record Despite Champions League Defeat At Etihad Stadium
Tags: Champions LeagueErling Haalandhome-hero-pos-14lionel messiManchester CityParis Saint-GermainUEFA Champions League 2026-27

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Man City vs PSG: Erling Haaland Breaks Huge Lionel Messi Record Despite Champions League Defeat At Etihad Stadium

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Man City vs PSG: Erling Haaland Breaks Huge Lionel Messi Record Despite Champions League Defeat At Etihad Stadium
Man City vs PSG: Erling Haaland Breaks Huge Lionel Messi Record Despite Champions League Defeat At Etihad Stadium
Man City vs PSG: Erling Haaland Breaks Huge Lionel Messi Record Despite Champions League Defeat At Etihad Stadium
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