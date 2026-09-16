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Home > Sports News > Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Michael Carrick’s Side Return to Winning Ways? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Michael Carrick’s Side Return to Winning Ways? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion will face each other at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday night, with both sides coming into the contest after contrasting Premier League results over the weekend. Michael Carrick's side will be looking to return to winning ways after a narrow defeat against Manchester City, while Brighton will aim to progress to the fourth round. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Michael Carrick's Side Return to Winning Ways? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More
Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Michael Carrick's Side Return to Winning Ways? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 17:24 IST

Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion will face each other at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday night, with both sides coming into the contest after contrasting Premier League results over the weekend. Michael Carrick’s side will be looking to return to winning ways after a narrow defeat against Manchester City, while Brighton will aim to progress to the fourth round. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Details

  • Match: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion, EFL Cup Third Round
  • Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
  • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST, Thursday, September 17 (7:00 PM BST, Wednesday, September 16)

Where to Watch Man Utd vs Brighton Live on TV?

The Manchester United vs Brighton EFL Cup third-round match is not expected to be televised live on any TV channel in India.

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How to Watch Man Utd vs Brighton Live Streaming?

Indian fans can check the FanCode app and website for live streaming of the Manchester United vs Brighton EFL Cup clash. Live match updates and commentary will also be available through online football coverage.

Man Utd vs Brighton Team News

Manchester United head into the EFL Cup clash after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in the 199th Manchester derby on Sunday. Erling Haaland scored the decisive goal in the second half, with the goal standing despite controversy surrounding an offside position and interference from Enzo Fernandez. United also failed to make their numerical advantage count after Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute.

Michael Carrick’s side have made a difficult start to the new Premier League campaign, winning only one of their opening four matches, alongside one draw and two defeats. Manchester United have also conceded seven goals without keeping a clean sheet so far. The Red Devils will therefore be hoping for an improved attacking display against Brighton and a place in the EFL Cup fourth-round draw.

Brighton & Hove Albion will also look to make the most of the cup opportunity as both teams battle for a place in the next round. The winners of the tie will enter the fourth-round draw, with those fixtures scheduled to be played during the week commencing October 26.

Man Utd vs Brighton Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United Predicted XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Santos, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Dorgu, Sesko.

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli, Gross, Ayari, Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper, Kostoulas.

Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction

Manchester United will be under pressure to produce a response after their disappointing Premier League start and the derby defeat against Manchester City. Brighton have the quality to make the contest difficult, but playing at Old Trafford could give Carrick’s side an advantage. United will be expected to improve their attacking performance and look to secure a place in the EFL Cup fourth round.

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Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Michael Carrick’s Side Return to Winning Ways? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More
Tags: efl cup

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Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Michael Carrick’s Side Return to Winning Ways? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More
Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Michael Carrick’s Side Return to Winning Ways? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More
Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Michael Carrick’s Side Return to Winning Ways? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More
Man Utd vs Brighton EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Michael Carrick’s Side Return to Winning Ways? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More
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