Man Utd vs Ipswich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Man Utd vs Ipswich LIVE Streaming: Manchester United will look to open their Premier League points account when they welcome Ipswich Town to Old Trafford on Sunday, August 30. Michael Carrick’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat against newly promoted Hull City in their opening game despite dominating possession and creating several opportunities, while Ipswich have enjoyed a strong start under Gary O’Neil. The visitors defeated Sunderland 2-1 before overcoming Leicester City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town live on TV and online in the UK, USA, Australia and India.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Premier League Match Details

Match: Manchester United vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2026-27

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2026-27 Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Sunday, August 30, 2026 Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Old Trafford, Manchester, England Kick-off Time: 9:00 PM IST / 4:30 PM UK Time / 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT / 1:30 AM AEST (Monday, August 31)

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Live on TV in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town live on Sky Sports Premier League. The Premier League fixture is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 PM BST on Sunday, August 30.

How to Watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Live Streaming in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can stream the Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Premier League clash through Sky Sports coverage. The match will begin at 4:30 PM UK time on Sunday, August 30.

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town live on USA Network, while Spanish-language coverage will be available on Telemundo. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT) on Sunday, August 30.

How to Watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Ipswich Town on JioHotstar. The match will kick off at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 30.

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Live in Australia?

Football fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town live on Stan Sport. The match will begin at 1:30 AM AEST on Monday, August 31.