Man Utd vs Man City Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Erling Haaland Help City Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Man Utd vs Man City Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Manchester United will host Manchester City in the latest edition of the Manchester derby on Sunday (Sep 13). Both sides have undergone significant changes during the summer, with United continuing their rebuild under Michael Carrick and City beginning a new era under Enzo Maresca. While Manchester City have made a strong start and remain unbeaten in all competitions since their Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, Manchester United have endured a mixed campaign so far. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Man Utd vs Man City Premier League Match Details

Match: Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2026-27

Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2026-27 Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Sunday, September 13, 2026 Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Old Trafford, Manchester Kick-off Time: 9:00 PM IST (4:30 PM BST)

Where to Watch Man Utd vs Man City Live on TV?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 4:00 PM BST ahead of the 4:30 PM kick-off.

How to Watch Man Utd vs Man City Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League clash live on the JioHotstar app. Viewers in the UK can stream the match through Sky Sports’ digital platforms.

Man Utd vs Man City Team News

Manchester United have continued their rebuild under Michael Carrick after he was confirmed as the club’s permanent head coach following his takeover from Ruben Amorim in January. The Red Devils strengthened their midfield during the summer transfer window and will be looking to produce a strong performance in front of their home supporters.

Manchester City are entering a new era under Enzo Maresca after Pep Guardiola’s departure following a decade at the club. Maresca has been heavily backed in the transfer market, with the arrivals of Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez costing more than £100 million each, while Ayyoub Bouaddi has also joined for a significant fee. City have made the brighter start and are unbeaten in all competitions since losing the Community Shield to Arsenal.

United, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent campaign. They lost to Hull in their Premier League opener before responding with a 5-2 victory over Ipswich. A 2-2 draw against Everton followed, while the Red Devils then returned to the Champions League after four years with a convincing 4-0 victory over Shabab.

Man Utd vs Man City Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United Predicted XI: Senne Lammens, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko.

Manchester City Predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland, Savinho.

Can Erling Haaland Help Man City Continue Flawless Run?

Manchester City will enter the derby with greater momentum after their impressive start under Enzo Maresca. Erling Haaland remains one of the biggest threats in the City attack and will be expected to lead the line against a Manchester United side that will be eager to make a statement at Old Trafford. United’s home advantage and improved squad could make the contest competitive, but City’s current form gives them confidence heading into the derby.

Man Utd vs Man City Match Prediction

Manchester City appear to have the edge heading into the Manchester derby, having started the season strongly and remained unbeaten in all competitions since the Community Shield. Manchester United have shown flashes of attacking quality but have struggled for consistency. With Haaland leading the attack and City’s new-look side showing strong early momentum, the visitors could narrowly edge Manchester United in a closely contested derby.