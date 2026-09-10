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Home > Sports News > Man Utd vs Sabah Champions League Match Prediction: Can Red Devils Make Winning Return to UCL? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Man Utd vs Sabah Champions League Match Prediction: Can Red Devils Make Winning Return to UCL? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Man Utd vs Sabah Champions League Match Prediction: Manchester United will begin their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase campaign against Azerbaijani side Sabah at Old Trafford on Friday (Sep 11). The Red Devils are returning to Europe's premier club competition after a three-season absence, while Sabah will be competing at this level of European football for the first time. Here are all the details, including match information, live streaming, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Man Utd vs Sabah Champions League Match Prediction: Can Red Devils Make Winning Return to UCL? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Man Utd vs Sabah Champions League Match Prediction: Can Red Devils Make Winning Return to UCL? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 21:22 IST

Man Utd vs Sabah Champions League Match Prediction: Manchester United will begin their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase campaign against Azerbaijani side Sabah at Old Trafford on Friday (Sep 11). The Red Devils are returning to Europe’s premier club competition after a three-season absence, while Sabah will be competing at this level of European football for the first time. Here are all the details, including match information, live streaming, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Man Utd vs Sabah Champions League Match Details

  • Match: Manchester United vs Sabah, UEFA Champions League 2026-27
  • Date: Friday, September 11, 2026
  • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Man Utd vs Sabah Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Sabah UEFA Champions League match live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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How to Watch Man Utd vs Sabah Live Streaming?

The Manchester United vs Sabah Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Man Utd vs Sabah Team News

Manchester United are returning to the Champions League after missing out on European competition altogether in 2025-26. This will be the club’s 26th Champions League campaign, an English record, and they will be under pressure to make a positive start under head coach Michael Carrick. The Red Devils enter the match after a 2-2 draw against Everton, having collected four points from their opening three Premier League matches.

Sabah will be making their first appearance in the Champions League at this level of European football. The Azerbaijani outfit face a major challenge against Manchester United but will be looking to make their historic campaign memorable with a strong performance at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Sabah Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United Predicted XI: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Mazraoui, Santos, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko.

Sabah Predicted XI: Pokatilov, Solvet, Dashdamirov, Puchacz, Zedadka, Rakhmonaliev, Isaev, Lepinjica, Parris, Mickels, Simic.

Man Utd vs Sabah Match Prediction

Manchester United will enter the contest as overwhelming favourites, particularly with home advantage and significantly greater Champions League experience. The Red Devils have endured an inconsistent domestic start but possess enough quality in attack to trouble Sabah. The Azerbaijani side will be determined to make their Champions League debut memorable, but Manchester United are expected to have too much quality and should begin their European campaign with a convincing victory.

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Man Utd vs Sabah Champions League Match Prediction: Can Red Devils Make Winning Return to UCL? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: Champions League

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Man Utd vs Sabah Champions League Match Prediction: Can Red Devils Make Winning Return to UCL? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
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Man Utd vs Sabah Champions League Match Prediction: Can Red Devils Make Winning Return to UCL? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
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