Manchester City 115 Charges Verdict: Found Guilty of 114 Breaches — Will Man City Lose Premier League Titles, Points And Players?

Manchester City have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 financial-rule charges filed against the club, according to reports from The Times. This historic step comes after a prolonged independent commission process initiated by the Premier League’s charges in February 2023.

Still, City have not been sanctioned as of yet. It is thought the club will appeal and City have also said the Premier League decision is still proceeding and that certain parts are still under lock and key.

The charges mostly concern the purported breaches of financial regulation over the period 2009 to 2018, including financial reporting, remuneration of players and managers, UEFA rules, Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and working with the Premier League investigation.

Will Manchester City Be Relegated?

Relegation may be a sanction, but it is not an inevitability. The disciplinary system of the Premier League offers for an independent tribunal to punish with fines, points deductions and in extreme cases expulsion. The Premier League states that a club can be expelled for ‘serious breaches’, but no club has ever been expelled from the competition:

This way conviction on 114 charges alone will not in itself result in immediate demotion of City. Any final penalty will depend on sanction decision of the independent commission, the severity and extent of breach proved, and any appeal.

Could Manchester City Lose Their Premier League Titles?

The second big question with the verdict is the dates of these charges. Currently, the reports mention the period between 2009 and 2018, during which City won three Premier League titles.

A retrospective points deduction or other sporting punishment may influence past league positions of teams. So, the media has suggested the potential for previous of titles lost or premiership tables altered.

There is, as of now, no confirmation that any Premier League titles have been taken away from City. A sanction has not been decided, and City will probably appeal against the findings. So, the historical consequences may also have been contingent on the ultimate punishment and the result of the appeal.

Will Manchester City’s Players Leave?

The guilty verdict does not mean City’s players will be banned, released, or default from their contracts.

The allegations and verdict deal with Manchester City Football Club meeting the Premier League rules. Any sporting or financial sanctions would have been aimed at the club.

The usual disciplinary rules proposed by the Premier League have been on the issue of powers of registration for players, but as of yet there has been no decision announced on the current City players having to leave the club.

Were City ever to face demotion or expulsion, the club’s financial position and Premier League standing may have a drastic impact on the club’s recruitment strategy. Leaving the club if vindication could very well be one of the eventual sanctions, rather than harsh clemency.

What Happens Next for Manchester City?

The next process, which will happen instantaneously, is the sanctions process. Manchester City will most likely appeal the findings of guilt. The previous guidance issued by the Premier League suggested that this is not a conclusive decision, as another appeal process may render the latest result

City are still in the Premier League and are in action now, in the season 2026/27. They got off to a solid start under new boss Enzo Maresca and with five league games played they sit on top of the table.

The important point is that while 114 guilty verdicts are being announced, there has yet to be a decision on punishment. Relegation, a points deduction, financial penalties or more serious sporting sanctions still need to be decided.

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