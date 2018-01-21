Manchester City bounced back after its first loss of the English Premier League (EPL) season, handily defeating Newcastle United 3-1 Saturday thanks to a hat-trick by Sergio "Kun" Agüero. Also on Matchday 24, Arsenal got four goals in a span of just 16 minutes in a 4-1 against Crystal Palace Saturday. Another match that happened on the same day was Manchester United v/s Burnley which ended 1-0 in United's favour.

Manchester City bounced back in style after its first loss of the English Premier League (EPL) season, handily defeating Newcastle United 3-1 Saturday thanks to a hat-trick by Sergio “Kun” Agüero. Less than a week after a 4-3 away loss to Liverpool, the Citizens got on the board in the first half at the City of Manchester Stadium when Agüero got just enough of his head on a cross from Kevin De Bruyne to beat the Newcastle goalkeeper, reports Efe.

The Argentine increased the hosts lead with a penalty just under 20 minutes into the second half.

After Jacob Murphy pulled one back for Newcastle in the 67th minute, Agüero notched his third goal on a play set up by a run from midfield by Leroy Sane. The match was truly a masterpiece and gave hope to city fans.

Also on Matchday 24, Arsenal got four goals in a span of just 16 minutes in a 4-1 against Crystal Palace Saturday. Another match that happened on the same day was Manchester United v/s Burnley which ended in United’s favour as they won by 1-0 after Tony Martial scored for his team in the second half of the game. The league is slowly nearing its end and with Manchester City in the lead, United is trailing at second, but United fans are hoping that signing Arsenal’s Sanchez will help them achieve the title.