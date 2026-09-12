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Home > Sports News > Manchester City Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma And His Then-Girlfriend Get Justice As Man Gets Nine Years For Violent Robbery

Manchester City Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma And His Then-Girlfriend Get Justice As Man Gets Nine Years For Violent Robbery

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend got justice after a man masterminded a violent robbery, keeping both of them in captive in the process. However, the man, who has been identified as Ilyas Kherbouch, has now been sentenced to nine years.

Manchester City Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma And Then-Girlfriend Get Justice As Man Gets Nine Years For Robbery. (Image Credits: X)
Manchester City Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma And Then-Girlfriend Get Justice As Man Gets Nine Years For Robbery. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 23:14 IST

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend got justice after a man masterminded a violent robbery, keeping both of them in captive in the process. However, the man, who has been identified as Ilyas Kherbouch, has now been sentenced to nine years.

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Ilyas Kherbouch orchestrated the attack on Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend from the prison

Italian star ​Donnarumma, who was with Paris ⁠Saint-Germain at the time, was attacked ​with his girlfriend at home in July ​2023. Ilyas Kherbouch was convicted on Saturday for complicity in armed robbery and unlawful detention, the ​Paris prosecutor’s office and Kherbouch’s lawyer, ​Alfred Reboul, told Reuters. The sentence was less than ‌the ⁠10 years sought by the prosecutor, and Kherbouch had not yet decided whether to appeal, Reboul ​said.
Kherbouch was ​accused ⁠of orchestrating the attack on Donnarumma from prison, where he was ​serving time for other offences, his ​lawyer ⁠said.
Donnarumma left PSG a year ago to join Manchester City, after helping ⁠the ​French club win ​the Champions League for the first time.

How has Gianluigi Donnarumma performed for Manchester City?

Since joining the eight-time Premier League champions from Paris Saint-Germain, Donnarumma has established himself as the number one goalkeeper for Manchester City. While the 27-year-old had faced some scrutiny when Manchester City was managed by Pep Guardiola, he has received appreciation for delivering strong-shot performances too.

The ongoing 2026-27 Premier League campaign saw him save seven chances from the opposition across three games and it was especially crucial during their 1-0 win over Coventry City. But the youngster endured a nervy moment and almost conceded a goal from a loose back pass. The 2-0 victory over FC Porto in the Champions League fixture also saw him making some good saves despite looking slightly uncomfortable with distribution amid high-pressure moments.

The Italian rose through the ranks from Italy’s youth system and started his career with AC Milan, debuting aged 16 years and 242 days, making him the second-youngest goalkeeper ever to make an appearance in Serie A.  Donnarumma was immediately selected in the starting XI and earned the reputation for being the most promising young keeper in the world at that time. The year 2021 saw Milan secure a second-place finish in Serie A 2020-21 and qualified for the subsequent edition of the Champions League, ending a eight-year hiatus.

(With inputs from Reuters)
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Manchester City Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma And His Then-Girlfriend Get Justice As Man Gets Nine Years For Violent Robbery
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Manchester City Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma And His Then-Girlfriend Get Justice As Man Gets Nine Years For Violent Robbery
Manchester City Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma And His Then-Girlfriend Get Justice As Man Gets Nine Years For Violent Robbery
Manchester City Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma And His Then-Girlfriend Get Justice As Man Gets Nine Years For Violent Robbery
Manchester City Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma And His Then-Girlfriend Get Justice As Man Gets Nine Years For Violent Robbery
Manchester City Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma And His Then-Girlfriend Get Justice As Man Gets Nine Years For Violent Robbery

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