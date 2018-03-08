After a dreadful home defeat against FC Basel in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was pleased to see his side securing the quarterfinal berth for the second time. Speaking after the match in his press conference, Guardiola asserted that from tomorrow he will be happy to be in the quarter-final for the second time at this club.

Maintaining a positive outlook after a shambolic defeat to Basel on Wednesday night at Etihad Stadium, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola said he was pleased to see his side securing the quarterfinal berth for the second time. Guardiola’s men were surprisingly outnumbered by FC Basel at home last night as they were beaten 2-1 by the visitors. Thanks to their previous exploits against the Swiss club in the first leg, the Citizens booked a place in the last eight of Europe’s elite competition with a 5-2 aggregate.

Premier League leaders Manchester City made nine changes after their first leg 4-0 win over FC Basel. Regular starters Ederson, Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho were ruled out by Guardiola from the starting line-up at Etihad. Enjoying the home advantage in the first half, Manchester City took the lead inside the first ten minutes with returning striker Gabriel Jesus. Continuing their pursuit for a second goal in the second, City were road blocked by Basel’s defence in the closing stages of the contest. Basel were brought back in the contest by Elyounoussi in the 17th minute with his well-timed equaliser.

In the 71st minute, Basel were awarded for showing resiliency at Etihad when Michael Lang scored the winner for the RotBlau with his right-footed piledriver into the bottom corner. Speaking after the match, Guardiola said that his side were clueless in the second half as they forgot to attack. Guardiola, who is dominating the Premier League with Manchester City asserted that he is happy to be in the quarter-final for the second time.

“From tomorrow we will be happy to be in the quarter-final for the second time at this club,” Guardiola was quoted as saying in his post-match conference. “The first half was quite good. The second half we forgot to attack. You must pass the ball to attack. To pass [just] to pass is nothing,’’ he added.

