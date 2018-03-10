Speaking ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Stoke City next week, manager Pep Guardiola said that he hates managing game on Mondays. Pep Guardiola revealed that he never liked Monday night football because of his bad experience. Mentioning the rival team, Pep asserted that Manchester City will remain focused because Stoke away is always complicated at home. The Citizens are enjoying the top spot in the Premier League this season thanks to their unassailable lead of 16 points over second-placed Manchester United.

"I don't like to play on Monday because the weekend everybody is involved and when the weekend is over, they are like the weekend is over, there are no more games, but we have to play," Guardiola said

Just like everyone else, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola doesn't like Mondays. With the Premier League leaders destined to face Stoke City next, the Manchester City manager admitted that he doesn't fancy Monday night football of the English league. Guardiola's comments came ahead of City's intriguing encounter against Stoke City in the Premier League which is scheduled for Monday.

Manchester City will travel to face the Potters, who are in the relegation zone with 27 points. After the opening week fixture against Stoke, Manchester City will be back on headlining the weekend matches next week including high profile clashes with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. Expressing his dislike for playing football matches on Monday in England, Guardiola mentioned his dreadful experiences of playing games on weekdays. Manchester City under Guardiola witnessed shocking exit from the FA Cup to League One minnows Wigan Athletic and were also held by Everton in a 2-2 draw at Etihad.

"I have bad experiences playing games on Mondays. You have to be focused because Stoke away is always complicated, [they are] fighting to be in the Premier League," Guardiola was quoted as saying in a news conference."We were lucky last season to win there. When we face teams who are fighting to stay in the Premier League it is complicated," he added. Guardiola then revealed why hates playing on Monday in the Premier League. "I don't like to play on Monday because the weekend everybody is involved and when the weekend is over, they are like the weekend is over, there are no more games, but we have to play," Guardiola said.

