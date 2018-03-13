After a successful triumph over Stoke City on Monday at bet365 Stadium which made Manchester City move inch-closer for Premier League triumph, City boss Pep Guardiola insisted that for him it doesn’t matter where Manchester City secures their 3rd Premier League title. The only thing important for Guardiola is to be champions this season. A win over United at Etihad can guarantee Manchester City’s third Premier League trophy only if they surpass Everton at Goodison Park.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not eyeing to claim bragging rights by defeating Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United in the derby to establish Premier League supremacy. Guardiola insisted that for him it doesn’t matter where Manchester City secures their 4th Premier league title. The only thing important for Guardiola is to be champions this season. After thumping Stoke City 2-0 away at bet365 Stadium on Monday, Manchester City have re-established their 16-point lead over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, who are second in the Premier League with 65 points.

With crucial three points procured away at Stoke prior to the international break, Guardiola’s men are now just two wins away to secure this season’s Premier League. City will next face Everton on March 31 followed by the mouth-watering Manchester derby at Etihad where they can clinch the title against Mourinho’s men. A win over United at Etihad can guarantee Manchester City’s third Premier League trophy only if they surpass Everton at Goodison Park. When Guardiola was asked whether his side are aiming to clinch the league title against Manchester United at Etihad, the Citizen manager said that he is pleased with City’s current position in the Premier League.

Guardiola also revealed that he is more concerned about the UEFA Champions League. Manchester City have qualified for the quarter-final stages of Europe’s elite competition which are also around the corner next month. “The important thing is that at March 12 we have 81 points and that’s a lot of points,” Guardiola was quoted as saying. Answering one the favourite question of journalists, Guardiola asserted that before and after United fixture, Manchester City will be playing the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. “We want to be champions, it’s in our hands. Maybe we are able to do it in two games, but believe me, before and after United we have quarter-finals and in those moments, the important thing is to focus on the quarter-finals. It’s not important,” Guardiola said. “Okay, I understand it for the fans, but the important thing is to be champions. When, where, it doesn’t matter,” he added.

