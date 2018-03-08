Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is confident of his team's chances in the Champions League and feels they are ready t take on any opponents after progressing into the knock-out stage of the competition. Jurgen Klopp's men drew against Porto in the return leg to register an aggregate 5-0 victory.

After a well-fought draw against Porto in the return leg of the Champions League last-16, Liverpool are confident of drawing against any opponent in the European competition. Jurgen Klopp’s men had convincingly won the first leg of the tie, scoring five past the Portuguese side. A goal galore which Liverpool has produced throughout the season under the German has been a display of one of its kind which the team was missing since Luis Suarez days. But better late than never, Liverpool have finally found a front three capable of running havoc on the best defences across the world.

Speaking after securing passage in the knock out stage of the Champions League, Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino assured his side are ready to take on any club in the competition. Despite dominating the game in a majority of the ninety minutes, Liverpool failed to break the deadlock at Anfield but their five-goal thrashing of Porto in the first leg meant they were always the favourites to race through. However, the job is not all done as bitter rivals Manchester United, or Premier League leaders City can draw them in the quarterfinals. Real Madrid after downing Paris Saint Germain (PSG) 5-2 on aggregate can also be waiting to feast on the English giants.

When queried about the prospect of drawing against an English club, Firmino showed no sweat of fear and flaunted his club’s record against the top six sides this season, claiming that Klopp’s men won’t be losing sleep over such draw. “Yes, we’d like a draw against an English club. Why not?,” Firmino told British media. “We have shown in the past few seasons we can beat all the English clubs. Our record is good against them. We feel we have played well against the top English clubs and shown we can beat them but we are not afraid of anyone in the draw,” he added.

ALSO READ: Barca’s Tiki-Taka saga continues for Guardiola as Man City creates pass record in Champions League

There are no restrictions as to who might line up against whom, but with Tottenham’s ousting at the hands of Juventus, there remain two more English clubs apart from Manchester City who will be relishing the prospect of progressing further. Manchester United and Chelsea both played a 0-0 and 1-1 draws respectively against their Spanish opponents. “We are not concerned who we get, we don’t mind. A top Spanish club? We are not afraid. I don’t think we have anything to fear from any side now… We feel we can beat any side on our day, and we don’t mind who we get,” reckoned the Brazilian who has been instrumental for Liverpool this season.

Firmino alone has seven goals and three assists to his name in the Champions League this season and has also scored 13 and assisted seven in the Premier League. Alongside Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane, Firmino has become an integral member of the fabulous front three at Liverpool. The Anfield club will face Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League, aiming to regain the second spot. They have won four of their past five games including the latest draw against Porto.

ALSO READ: UCL: Allegri gives favourites tag to La Liga superpowers Real Madrid, Barcelona

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App