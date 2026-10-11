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Home > Sports News > Manchester City Return to Action First Time After Financial Charges, Tough Premier League Clash Against Liverpool at Anfield Awaits

Manchester City Return to Action First Time After Financial Charges, Tough Premier League Clash Against Liverpool at Anfield Awaits

Manchester City return to Premier League action against Liverpool at Anfield following a landmark financial charges verdict. Erling Haaland and Enzo Maresca’s side aim to extend their perfect 2026/27 league record against the Reds in a high-profile Premier League clash.

Erling Haaland and his teammates will be in action at Anfield against Liverpool. Image Credit: X/@ManCity
Erling Haaland and his teammates will be in action at Anfield against Liverpool. Image Credit: X/@ManCity

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 12:29 IST

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Sunday, October 11, against Liverpool at Anfield, with the spotlight firmly on the defending giants following a landmark verdict in their financial rules case. Enzo Maresca’s side will aim to preserve their perfect league record despite the mounting scrutiny surrounding the club. 

This high-profile row emerged following an independent commission’s conclusion that City committed major breaches of financial rules over nine seasons, from 2009/10 to 2017/18. City have denied any wrongdoing and are appealing against the verdict. Sanctions are yet to be determined.

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For Haaland and his teammates, the immediate test is to take their mind off things and focus on the football when they gear up for one of the toughest away fixtures in English football.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Match Details

  • Match: Liverpool vs Manchester City

  • Competition: Premier League 2026/27

  • Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

  • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

  • Kick-off: 4:30 PM BST (9:00 PM IST)

  • Live broadcast in the UK: Sky Sports

Manchester City Look to Maintain Perfect Premier League Record

City started the 2026/27 Premier League season perfectly, and defeated all five of their first five games in the league. They currently look like early title contenders, and will be eager to keep their run going when they head to Merseyside.

Yet the financial ruling has set an extraordinary context for their re-emergence. An independent commission confirmed that some of the charges related to false financial information, commercial deals and overspending were found to be proved as well as most of the City’s non-compliance with the probe.

Despite this, manager Enzo Maresca has said that the players are committed to their next game and believes the club has managed the incident well. Still, there will be a bitter atmosphere at Anfield and fans will Definitely voice their frustrations during the game.

Liverpool Aim to Exploit Home Advantage Against Haaland

Liverpool meanwhile will see the game as a chance to knock City off their stride and solidify their own place in the Premier League standings. The Reds have picked up nine points from five games with two wins and three draws, and come into Saturday’s game after a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Anfield may be the key, mainly in the heightened emotions surrounding the financial case. Liverpool’s relentless intensity, dogged press and capacity to make life uncomfortable when in transition will pose a serious problem for the visitors’ defensive structure.

Haaland remains City’s biggest attacking threat. The Norwegian striker reportedly suffered an injury scare while representing his country during the international break, but there were no major concerns over his availability ahead of Sunday’s game against Liverpool. His movement and finishing could be crucial if City are to silence the home crowd.

Also Read: F1 Singapore GP 2026 Prediction: Max Verstappen Starts With Pole Position | Kimi Antonelli at Fourth — Who Will Win?

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Manchester City Return to Action First Time After Financial Charges, Tough Premier League Clash Against Liverpool at Anfield Awaits
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Manchester City Return to Action First Time After Financial Charges, Tough Premier League Clash Against Liverpool at Anfield Awaits

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Manchester City Return to Action First Time After Financial Charges, Tough Premier League Clash Against Liverpool at Anfield Awaits
Manchester City Return to Action First Time After Financial Charges, Tough Premier League Clash Against Liverpool at Anfield Awaits
Manchester City Return to Action First Time After Financial Charges, Tough Premier League Clash Against Liverpool at Anfield Awaits
Manchester City Return to Action First Time After Financial Charges, Tough Premier League Clash Against Liverpool at Anfield Awaits
Manchester City Return to Action First Time After Financial Charges, Tough Premier League Clash Against Liverpool at Anfield Awaits

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