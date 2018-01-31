Pep Guardiola further strengthened his solid backline by roping in French centre-back Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Club Bilbao on a club record fee of €65million. Laporte has signed a contract until 2023. With this transfer, City have officially spent a total £215.5mllion on defenders and goalkeepers since Guardiola's arrival from Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old is set to join Pep Guardiola-coached side on a contract until 2023 after the Manchester giants bought out his release clause form the Basque club, reports Efe. Laporte who has made 18 appearances for the France U-21 side had become one of the top targets for Pep Guardiola, who wanted a back-up for a declining Vincent Kompany and a sluggish John Stones. City’s defence looks all more formidable with the France international’s inclusion. The signing also creates a new record of the highest amount spent in a January transfer window by the Premier League clubs. The English clubs have dished out a whopping £252m – a record for a January transfer window, this year.

“I am very happy to be here. City are a club with a lot of ambition and they are one of the best teams in Europe,” said the French defender in a statement relayed by the English club. “I am looking forward to working under Pep Guardiola and trying to help the club achieve success,” he added.

Laporte scored 10 goals in his 222 appearances for Athletic Bilbao. Guardiola said Laporte, who is set to wear the number 14 shirt, could start playing with the Sky Blues straight away.

“He’s played since a young age in La Liga, so at a high level. He’s strong in the air and fast. He’s got good quality and we are delighted,” Guardiola said of the club’s latest purchase.

The Catalan coach also announced that the club’s German winger Leroy Sané would be sidelined for up to six weeks with an ankle ligament injury sustained during the FA Cup tie against Cardiff City. Guardiola has spent a total £215.5mllion on defenders and goalkeepers since taking charge as City manager, and the money has rightfully paid off.

Explaining his defensive spending spree, the manager said, “I understand the criticism, but we have spent £300m on six players,” said Guardiola, adding the £43m spent on midfielder Bernardo Silva to the outlay on defensive players.”

“Others have done it on two. We had a lot of older players out of contract. To compete we needed to spend. A club can decide to spend on two players. We did it in a different way. We understand the inflation of the market. We have spent on six players and others have done it in one or two. We accept criticism, but more important is that they play well,” he added.

