Manchester City young gun has revealed shocking details about his retirement plans and has dropped a bomb in the camp. Leroy Sane wants to win whatever he can with Manchester City and Germany, he has been in a fine form this season with nine goals and eleven assists across competitions.

When Lionel Messi offered to exchange his five Ballon d’Or for one FIFA World Cup triumph, the pain of not winning the ultimate award was more than visible. Winning the biggest footballing honour is what every player out their strives for. It’s about getting the prize for your nation, making those billion fans proud. Manchester City superstar Leroy Sane has no different views about winning the prestigious World Cup and believes that he can retire with content if he wins the upcoming ultimate football showdown with Germany, while also able to bag some trophies with Manchester City.

“I will retire” joked the Man City starlet when asked about winning what’s there to win City and Germany. Pep Guardiola’s side have been firing from all ends this season with an unbeaten run across competitions. The Citizens sit on top of the Premier League table with a formidable 15 points lead from second-placed Manchester United. They are also on a great run and in a strong position in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League. Their incredible form could see them collect a number of trophies this season. Sane who has been in a fine form this season will shift his focus to the World Cup after clinching whatever he can with the club.

Germany will look to continue their daunting run in the World Cup and successfully defend their title. The 22-year-old German feels if he could win a lot with City and then follow it with a World Cup with his country he will be more than happy to hang his boots at a young age. “If that happens, I think I would retire… at 22!” he told the Sun. “That would be an amazing year. I’m enjoying the season a lot with the way we play. We are first and have a good chance to win the Premier League. Fifteen points ahead is massive. I don’t think anyone expected this,” he added.

The prolific midfielder is one of the fastest players in the Premier League and has been a force to reckon with in the star-studded City attack. He has scored nine goals and provided eleven assists across competitions this season. It remains to be seen whether City cracks their best season so far and capitalizes wealthy on it. City will take on Liverpool in the Premier League today.