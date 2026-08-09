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Home > Sports News > Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch MCI vs ATM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch MCI vs ATM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

Manchester City will face Atlético Madrid in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday, August 9, as both teams continue preparations for the 2026-27 season. The match will be played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea as part of Manchester City's Asia tour. Ahead of the friendly contest here are all the details including live streaming, predicted playing XI, team news and more.

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch MCI vs ATM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know
Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch MCI vs ATM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 15:35 IST

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Club Friendly Match Today: Manchester City will face Atlético Madrid in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday, August 9, as both teams continue preparations for the 2026-27 season. The match will be played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea as part of Manchester City’s Asia tour. Ahead of the friendly contest here are all the details including live streaming, predicted playing XI, team news and more.

Manchester City will enter the fixture after drawing 1-1 with Inter Milan in Hong Kong on August 1 before losing the subsequent penalty shootout. Enzo Maresca’s side then secured a 3-1 victory over the K-League All-Stars in Seoul on August 5, with Omar Marmoush, Savinho and Phil Foden getting on the scoresheet.

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The Atlético Madrid clash will be City’s final warm-up game before their Community Shield meeting with Arsenal on August 16. The friendly will also give Maresca another opportunity to assess his squad and finalise his plans ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Match Details

  • Match: Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid
  • Competition: Club Friendly
  • Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026
  • Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea
  • Kick-off Time: 12:00 PM BST / 4:30 PM IST

When and Where to Watch Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Live Streaming?

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid will be available to watch live through CITY+ for eligible subscribers. Manchester City’s official information states that its 2026 Asia Tour matches are available on CITY+ globally, with territorial restrictions applying in South Korea and Spain for the Atlético Madrid fixture.

For viewers in India, the Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid club friendly can be followed through CITY+. Fans can also follow live scores, match updates, lineups and key moments online.

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Team News

Manchester City will be without several key players for the final pre-season fixture. Erling Haaland has not yet returned to the squad following Norway’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, while Rodri remains unavailable after undergoing back surgery.

Rayan Cherki, Marc Guehi, Elliot Anderson and Nico O’Reilly are also among the players unavailable for the fixture. Omar Marmoush could be handed a starting role after coming off the bench against the K-League All-Stars.

Phil Foden, Savinho, Ruben Dias and Antoine Semenyo are expected to be involved, while Divin Mubama has also impressed during City’s pre-season tour.

Atlético Madrid will also be missing several important players due to their World Cup commitments. Julian Alvarez, Nahuel Molina, Giuliano Simeone, Alex Baena and Alexander Sorloth are absent.

New signings Lee Kang-in and Morten Hjulmand could make their unofficial Atlético Madrid debuts. Koke, Robin Le Normand and Ademola Lookman are available for the Spanish side.

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Predicted Playing XI

Manchester City Predicted XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Reijnders, Kovacic; Semenyo, Foden, Savinho; Marmoush.

Atlético Madrid Predicted XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Oblak; Sola, Gimenez, Le Normand, Hancko; Cardoso, Koke, Hjulmand; Kang-in, Martin, Lookman.

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Head-to-Head

Manchester City and Atlético Madrid have previously met in competitive European football, but Sunday’s encounter will be a pre-season friendly. Both sides will use the fixture primarily to build match sharpness and test tactical combinations ahead of their respective domestic campaigns.

Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid Prediction

Manchester City could have the edge heading into the final pre-season friendly after recording a convincing 3-1 victory over the K-League All-Stars. The English side have also had the benefit of more match preparation during their Asia tour.

However, Atlético Madrid remain a difficult opponent despite being without several first-team players. The potential involvement of Lee Kang-in and Morten Hjulmand could also add further intrigue to Diego Simeone’s side.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Atlético Madrid

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Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch MCI vs ATM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know
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Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch MCI vs ATM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know
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Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch MCI vs ATM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know
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