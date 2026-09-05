LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Manchester City will take on Coventry City in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Sep 5). Enzo Maresca's side will be aiming to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 campaign after victories over Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, while Frank Lampard's Coventry City will face a major test against one of the early title contenders. Here are all the details including match time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 17:02 IST

Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Manchester City will take on Coventry City in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Sep 5). Enzo Maresca’s side will be aiming to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 campaign after victories over Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, while Frank Lampard’s Coventry City will face a major test against one of the early title contenders. Here are all the details including match time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Manchester City vs Coventry City Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Manchester City vs Coventry City, Premier League 2026/27
  • Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
  • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST / 3:00 PM BST

Manchester City vs Coventry City Team News

Manchester City have made an impressive start to the new Premier League season under Enzo Maresca, securing maximum points against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. The Citizens came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium before recording a convincing 4-1 victory away against Crystal Palace, with Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland scoring two goals each. Maresca’s possession-based approach has also quickly taken effect, with City leading the league for successful passes, passing accuracy and passing accuracy under high-intensity pressure.

You Might Be Interested In

Coventry City, managed by Frank Lampard, will face a difficult challenge against a Manchester City side in excellent form. The two clubs have not met in any competition since March 2002, when City recorded a 4-2 victory at Maine Road as a second-tier club. Coventry will need a disciplined defensive performance and an effective counter-attacking approach if they are to trouble the hosts at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Coventry City Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

Coventry City Predicted XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Amenda, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Grimes, Onyeka; Mason-Clark, Awoniyi.

How to Watch Manchester City vs Coventry City?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Coventry City Premier League clash live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on JioHotstar.

Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction

Manchester City will enter the contest as clear favourites after winning their opening two Premier League matches and displaying impressive attacking and possession-based football under Enzo Maresca. Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki have already made a major impact, while City’s dominance in passing statistics highlights their control in possession. Coventry City will look to make the contest competitive, but the hosts’ quality and current momentum should prove decisive. We predict a 3-0 victory for Manchester City, with the Citizens expected to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: premier league

RELATED News

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match LIVE in Saudi Arabia, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab?

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction: Can Spurs Secure First Win of Season? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Can Mohammed Shami Return to Team India? Ishan Kishan Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2026 Final

WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Doing Stylish Dance Moves During Dahi Handi Event In Maharashtra

India National Football Team vs Panama: Bengaluru Friendly Date Changed, Tickets Update and Full India Squad

LATEST NEWS

Isha Rikhi On Badshah Split: ‘Don’t Spread Rumours’ — Is She The Mystery Woman In Bigg Boss 20 Promo?

Subhash Chandra’s Mounting Legal Troubles: CBI Fraud Case, Debt Disputes and Insolvency Battle Explained

Sakshi Pradhan MMS Controversy: Was The Viral 14-Second Clip Really Of The Splitsvilla Winner?

Trisha Kar Madhu’s MMS Controversy Revisited: Actress Once Broke Silence, Asked ‘Why Would I Destroy My Own Career?’

Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Mirzapur Movie Budget And Cast Salary: Pankaj Tripathi Takes Rs 15 Crore, But What Did Ali Fazal, Divyenndu And Others Earn?

One Man, Three Forces: Pakistan’s Biggest Military Restructuring in 50 Years Puts Asim Munir on Top

Pig Kidneys In Human Bodies: Could This Breakthrough Finally End The Long Wait For Kidney Transplants?

India National Football Team vs Panama: Bengaluru Friendly Date Changed, Tickets Update and Full India Squad

India vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Rodrigo Bentancur in Diego Forlan’s 46-Man Squad | Check Full List

Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Manchester City vs Coventry City Match Prediction: Will Man City Continue Winning Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

QUICK LINKS