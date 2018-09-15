Manchester City vs Fulham Live streaming India Time: The Citizens will host the newly-promoted side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday at 07:30 pm India time. The live streaming of the Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app while the live TV coverage can be accessed on Star Sports Select 2.

Manchester City vs Fulham Live streaming India Time: Manchester City will be a force to reckon with when they host newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. However, given the momentum that the Fulham side is enjoying currently, it will not come as a surprise if they manage to steal a point or three from the upcoming match.

Pep Guardiola’s men started their Premier League 2018-19 campaign on a blistering note beating Arsenal in the opener and smashing six goals past a sorry Huddersfield Town. Manchester City did hit a snag against Wolves sharing the spoils with them but they shrugged the draw after registering a win over Newcastle before leaving for the international break.

On the other hand, Fulham did not have the phenomenal start to life in Premier League but they have managed four points from four matches played so far thanks to a victory over Burnley and a draw at Brighton. If Fulham stays on their toes against Manchester City, they can surely deliver some entertainment to fans.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Manchester City vs Fulham match?

The live stream of the Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access the game on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Fulham?

The upcoming match will be played on Saturday and the kick off time is 07:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of the crucial Premier League encounter will be available on Star Sports Select 2.

What will be the likely lineups in Manchester City vs Fulham?

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, D.Silva, Gundogan, Sterling, B.Silva, Aguero

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fosu-Mensah, Odoi, Mawson, Bryan, Zambo Anguissa, McDonald, Seri, Sessegnon, Mitrovic, Schurrle

