Manchester City vs Inter Milan Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Prediction: Manchester City will reunite with old foe Inter Milan tomorrow in the form of a big-money pre-season exhibition match between the two. The game at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park will be one of a handful for Maresca as the new manager of the English Premier League champions. Then again, Inter Milan, Italy’s Serie A title holders, are preparing under Christian Chivu, the former captain, for the forthcoming season, the 2026-27 campaign, which kicks off the 2026-27 season.

Even though it’s a friendly match, the game is still a source of great interest. In fact, the participating teams are recognized as top European teams and their roster changes this summer have been tremendous. There are still quite a number of senior players who are not yet back following their 2026 FIFA World Cup international duties, so it remains quite exciting and full of surprises for fans to see a blend of well-known players and young talents performing together on the field.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Inter Milan Competition Club Friendly Date August 1, 2026 Venue Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong Kick-off Time 8:30 PM Local Time; 5:00 PM IST Live Streaming (India) FanCode

Manchester City Team News

Manchester City will probably be without several of its key players who played a lot in the recent international tournaments. The team’s main goal scorer, Haaland, is out, and a few other starters are still getting their playing time regulated during the pre-season sessions. Phil Foden will most likely take on the main creative role in the attack.

Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri – the new acquisitions from the team that could be handed a significant responsibility at the match as Maresca gets started on his tactical plans is the focus of the players here. The youth team is also anticipated to get their fair amount of minutes during the game.

Manchester City Predicted Lineup: Donnarumma; Lewis, Reis, Khusanov, Ait-Nouri; Nico Gonzalez; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Monga; Mubama.

Inter Milan Team News

Inter Milan are heading into it physically more prepared because they have already started their summer training. Despite this, both Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram would be the big names missing out after taking part in their respective countries’ competitions abroad.

Christian Chivu will probably be testing out different combinations in his team as well, so he should definitely look to play Nicolo Barella in the central midfield role. The young forwards have already shown that they are really good during pre-season, and the coach may again offer them a chance in the matches against the stronger rivals.

Inter Milan Predicted Lineup: Martinez; Bisseck, Bovio, Augusto; Diouf, Barella, Zielinski, Stankovic, Dimarco; Iddrissou, Esposito.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Details

Indian football fans can get live coverage of the pre-season friendly between Manchester City and Inter Milan on FanCode. Besides that, international broadcasting will be possible via club-specific streaming platforms and regional broadcasters.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Prediction

It is nearly impossible to predict the results of pre-season friendlies since managers give higher priority to their players’ training and trying out different combinations than winning the match.

City have great individuals, but Inter seem a slight step ahead in their preparations and will have had valuable match fitness. City’s young side should open up opportunities courtesy of Phil Foden and Savinho, while Inter’s midfield, seasoned with experience, could control the major areas of the pitch. Considering that a number of top players are not playing for either, the result will probably be pretty even.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Inter Milan

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