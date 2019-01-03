Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app while the live TV telecast will be aired on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Premier League match will start from 01:30 am India time and will be played at Etihad Stadium.

Defending champions Manchester City will lock horns with runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on Thursday night at Etihad Stadium in what is being touted as the match of the season. Pep Guardiola’s side is currently placed at the third spot 7 points adrift of the Reds, who are yet to taste a defeat in 2018/19 season. The stakes will be high in the forthcoming clash as both the team will be vying to prove their title credentials by securing an overwhelming victory.

The Etihad outfit had got off to an explosive start earlier this season but later slipped in the league table after facing defeats to Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester City in quick succession. However, Liverpool has been absolutely rampant from the start having secured 54 points from possible 60 points in 20 matches.

On selection front, both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will have their strongest line up at their disposal. Only Kevin De Bruyne remains a doubt for the upcoming Premier League match.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The match will be played on January 4, Friday, and it will start at 01:30 am India time. The Premier League encounter will be played at Etihad Stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Manchester City vs Liverpool? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Manchester City vs Liverpool match will be aired on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What will be the likely lineups for Manchester City vs Liverpool match?

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte; Danilo; B. Silva, Fernandinho, D. Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More