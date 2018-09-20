Manchester City entered the game without manager Pep Guardiola, who saw the match from stands due to a touchline ban, but it was no problem for the home side. City controlled the possession in usual fashion from the first minute but just couldn't find an opening through Lyon's defence.

It was an evening to forget for Manchester City as the reigning Premier League champions were humiliated at Etihad stadium by visiting French outfit Olympique Lyon on Wednesday. Although City controlled a large portion of possession, it was the relentless attacks by a Memphis Depay-inspired Lyon which secured a 2-1 victory. Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir on target for the visitors while hosts’ only consolation came through Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City entered the game without manager Pep Guardiola, who saw the match from stands due to a touchline ban, but it was no problem for the home side. City controlled the possession in usual fashion from the first minute but just couldn’t find an opening through Lyon’s defence.

On the other hand, Lyon was breathtaking on counter-attacks as the Ligue 1 side continued to terrorise Manchester City on the break. In the 26th minute, Fernandinho failed to contain a Memphis Depay lay off which Maxwel Cornet duly capitalised upon giving his side a 1-0 lead.

Nabil Fekir piled more misery on the hosts with a supremely struck shot from outside the box that went past haplessly standing Ederson.

Manchester City, mentored by Guardiola’s assistant Mikel Arteta, came back stronger and sharper in the second half but were yet harrassed by a resolute defensive display of Olympique Lyon.

Memphis Depay curled in a beautiful shot past Ederson but was left cursing his luck after the ball ricocheted off the goal post.

Bernardo Silva filled Manchester City with hopes in the 67th minute when he netted a goal but the French side made sure they took away all the three points home from the game.

When asked in the post-match press conference, why Manchester City lost the match, Mikel Arteta replied that he had no clue why it happened. However, in reality, Fernandinho’s two errors made his side pay dearly in their Champions League opener.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More