Manchester City vs Manchester United will be televised on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD at 10 PM IST on Saturday. The fierce Premier League contest is surely not the one to miss out as it can be live streamed on the go with Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

All eyes will be on Alexis Sanchez and Kevin De Bruyne

When Manchester City hosts Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, they will have a chance to bounce back from the shambolic Champions League defeat they suffered to Liverpool. On another hand, Jose Mourinho’s men will be looking to secure a point or three from the Premier League match to ward off the threat of Liverpool for the second place. Pep GaGuardiola’side is comfortable leading the league table with a cushion of 16 points and with just 7 games left, it is a matter of time they clinch the league title.

The biggest name that could miss the upcoming Manchester derby is Sergio Aguero as he is recovering from a knee injury. Long-time absentee Benjamin Mendy also remains a doubt while Fabian Delph is touted to return to the starting XI. For Manchester United, Phil Jones, Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo have returned to full fitness while Daley Blind and Sergio Romero remain sidelined.

Also Read: Here’s how Twitter reacted to Sathish Sivalingam’s gold medal at CWG 2018

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app if you want to watch the game on the go.

When and what time is the Man City vs Man United?

The match will kick off at 10 PM IST on Saturday, April 7, and it will be held at Etihad stadium in Manchester.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Manchester City vs Manchester United? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The Manchester derby will be televised on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD.

What are the Squads for India vs USA FIFA U-17 world cup 2017 match?

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan, D Silva, Sterling; Jesus

Man United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young; Sanchez, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Martial; Lukaku

Also Read: IPL 2018: MS Dhoni steals the show in Chennai Super Kings’s brand new whistle podu anthem

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App