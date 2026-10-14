Manchester City vs PSG Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs PSG Live in India?

Manchester City vs PSG Live Streaming Details: Manchester City will host Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League 2026/27 league-phase encounter at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday, October 14. The European heavyweights will look to strengthen their position in the competition as the league phase gathers momentum.

This is shaping up to be an entertaining clash between two teams packed with attacking talent and plenty of European experience. City will be keen to harness the home advantage, with PSG looking to maintain their recent dominance of the Champions League.

Indian fans will be able to follow the match live on Sony Sports Network who are the official broadcasters of the tournament in the Indian Subcontinent.

Manchester City vs PSG: Match Details

Match: Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2026/27

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026 (IST)

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Manchester City vs PSG Match Preview

Manchester City won their previous game 3-0 against Liverpool in the Premier League, with Haaland set to be their main man.

Meanwhile, PSG are off to a blistering start to their Champions League campaign, comfortably beating their league-phase opener 6-1. Luis Enrique’s side will attempt to harness its attack-focused style of play and its high possession percentage to take down City on their patch.

The meeting also adds an extra layer to the European tit for tat between the sides having met in the 2024/25 Champions League group stage, when PSG ran out 4-2 winners against City after being two goals behind.

As both sides will be keen to get their European campaigns underway on a positive note, the game can be a good watch. Indian fans will have to stay up till late at night, as the game kicks-off around quarter to midnight on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs PSG Live in India?

The Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Viewers can check their local television listings for the designated channel carrying the fixture.

For online viewers, the match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans will need an eligible subscription to access the live coverage.

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