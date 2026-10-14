Manchester City vs PSG Prediction: Who Will Win in MCI vs PSG? Erling Haaland And Ousmane Dembele Headline Possible Goal-Fest

Manchester City vs PSG Prediction: Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are set for a blockbuster UEFA Champions League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Erling Haaland and Ousmane Dembele headline the attacking threats in a contest that could deliver plenty of goals, although both sides possess the quality to make it a tactical battle.

City come into the encounter on the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League last time out, the champions making it six wins from six since the start of the season. Enzo Maresca’s side also made a winning start in the Europa League, beating Porto 2-0.

PSG however began their title defence with a 6-1 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava. The Parisians have enough firepower to pose problems for City, giving us what should be an enthralling contest between two of Europe’s giants.

Manchester City vs PSG Team News

Manchester City does not have any fresh injury setbacks, with Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly all in contention. Phil Foden remains available after his domestic suspension, while Jeremy Doku may also feature after catching the eye at Liverpool.

They are also near full strength, with only Senny Mayulu a doubt due to a leg problem. Dembele will lead the line, having scored a superb goal against Slovan Bratislava.

Manchester City vs PSG Predicted Lineups

Manchester City predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez; Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki; Erling Haaland.

PSG predicted XI: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves; Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Manchester City vs PSG Prediction

City are strong favourites at home and their solid defensive performances will serve them well, but pace, pressing, and movement in attack can trouble City, and PSG. Haaland has been prolific recently, but Dembele has the pace and skill to trouble City defenders if PSG are allowed to attack.

Manchester City vs PSG Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 PSG

Also Read: Bodo Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: Who Will Win in BOD vs BVB? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More