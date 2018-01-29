Manchester City head coach Pep Guardioala has admitted that Manchester City were not different from other clubs and there were tranfer fees which his club cannot afford to pay. He added that he needs to have a squad consisting 22 top players or should be lucky to have an injury free season to comfortably participate in all the leagues.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola said the club will not pay more than 80 million pound ($113 mn) to buy a player from any club in the ongoing transfer window. “Maybe it will happen in the future but so far we have not spent £100m ($141m) on one player or £90m ($127m) or £80m ($113m),” Guardiola was quoted as saying by The Guardian on Saturday.

“We cannot pay that right now, they tell me. That is the truth. Of course, we have spent a lot of money, but only the same as other teams. I can assure you that we are not the only team in the world that spends money. There are many others,” the Spaniard added. The 47-year-old also said he needs to have a squad consisting 22 top players or should be lucky to have an injury free season to comfortably participate in all the leagues.

He admitted Manchester City were not different from other clubs and there were tranfer fees which his club cannot afford to pay. “When you are trying to handle four competitions and such a lot of fixtures you either have to be lucky with injuries or have 22 top players to compete,” said Guardiola, who has helped Manchester City remain on top of the English Premier League (EPL) table.

“And at today’s prices to have 22 top players you need to find — maybe people don’t believe me — money we don’t have. “City are not so different from other clubs. There are salaries we cannot pay. There are transfers we cannot afford. That’s why academics are so important because you must find players of your own,” he added.