Under the tutelage of Guardiola, Manchester City has been absolutely phenomenal in the current season. Be it the rock-solid defence or the high-flying attack, City has given all round performances throughout the season. In the 33 PL matches played so far, the Etihad outfit has won 28 and has lost just 2 matches, while there were 3 games that resulted in a draw.

Manchester City are the champions of Premier League 2017-18 season!

Manchester United and Manchester City are fierce rivals and defeat to one part of Manchester, admittedly brings joy to the other part. But on Sunday, when Jose Mourinho’s men suffered defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, the Citizens had more than one reason to celebrate. After the defeat, the second-placed Old Trafford outfit had given an unassailable lead of 16 points to Pep Guardiola’s men with 5 matches remaining in the league. With the lead, the Etihad outfit became impossible to topple from the pinnacle of the Premier League table, consequently winning it with a remarkable 5 games to spare.

Pep Guardiola’s men could have won the league last week but it was Manchester United only that delayed their triumph by defeating Manchester City in a thrilling 3-2 encounter. However, the Blues roared back with a thumping 3-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday making sure there’s no further holdup to their crown. Now the title in their kitty, Manchester City has more than deserved to win the competition this season.

The 2017-18 Premier League champions have scored a breath-taking 93 goals so far and look comfortable to cross the 100-goal mark. On the other end of the goal net, Manchester City has conceded just 25 goals and sits at the top of the Premier League table with a goal difference of 68.

Manchester United lies at the second spot 16 points adrift from the top with 71 points, Liverpool follows closely with 70 points at the third spot. Tottenham sits at fourth with 67 points while Chelsea completes the top 5 of the table with 60 points. Arsenal has suffered an abysmal season as they find themselves placed at sixth spot with 54 points.

