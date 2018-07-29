Riyad Mahrez was thought to be a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's plans in the upcoming Premier League 2018-19 season and it will be a big blow to him if the Algerian gets sidelined due to injury for a long period. However, Manchester City have more than adequate talent at disposal to deputise Mahrez.

Manchester City’s club-record signing Riyad Mahrez did not quite have the start for his new employers that he had hoped for after suffering a knock in a friendly match against Bayern Munich. The Algerian superstar limped out of the match in the 28th minute and City coach Pep Guardiola is now sweating over the fitness of his new acquisition from Leicester City. The Spaniard has said that he doesn’t know the severity of the problem and waiting for the physios to update him about it.

While addressing a press conference after the 3-2 win over Bayern Munich in Miami, Guardiola talked about the potential injury that Riyad Mahrez may have sustained. “I don’t know (the extent). I wasn’t in the locker room. It was his ankle. We will see, maybe it is not a problem,” said a cautious Pep Guardiola.

However, he stressed that he is not paying too much heed to Mahrez’s injury as he is also focusing on the positives from the current tour. He said, “I’m concerned for many things, for injured players, players who are still not here but I am so satisfied for what all of the guys on the tour have done.”

Manchester City has completed only one high-profile transfer in the current transfer window in which they broke their club-record for the highest fee paid for a player. After long-drawn negotiations with Leicester City, the Etihad outfit was finally able to secure Riyad Mahrez for a staggering sum of £60 million.

Mahrez was thought to be a crucial part of Guardiola’s plans in the upcoming Premier League 2018-19 season and it will be a big blow to him if the Algerian gets sidelined due to injury for a long period.

However, on the contrary, Manchester City has not lost a single player from their title-winning team of last season to another club. The City squad is overloaded with attacking talent which comprises of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane. Hence, the absence of Mahrez will not really hamper Manchester City’s rampant juggernaut.

