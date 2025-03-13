Manchester United 4-1 Real Sociedad: Bruno Fernandes Hat-Trick Fires Red Devils Into Europa League Quarter-Finals

With their quarter-final clash against Lyon now confirmed, United will shift their focus to domestic fixtures before returning to European action.

Manchester United booked their place in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals with a dominant 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad at Old Trafford, the result of a stunning hat-trick from captain Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese playmaker stepped up on a crucial night, securing a much-needed win for United as they continue their pursuit of silverware under Ruben Amorim.

Fernandes Inspires United Comeback After Early Setback

Needing a victory to keep their European hopes alive, United endured a disastrous start when Matthijs de Ligt brought down Mikel Oyarzabal inside the box. The Sociedad captain made no mistake from the spot, putting the Spanish side ahead early in the game. However, the Red Devils responded quickly, with Fernandes converting a penalty of his own after Igor Zubeldia fouled Rasmus Hojlund.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The turning point of the match came with a third penalty decision, as Aritz Elustondo was adjudged to have brought down Patrick Dorgu. Fernandes calmly slotted home his second of the night, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way for his 14th goal of the season.

Enough said. pic.twitter.com/g8yQroge9Y Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2025

United Dominate as Sociedad See Red

Real Sociedad’s hopes of mounting a comeback took a major blow midway through the second half when Jon Aramburu was shown a red card for a last-man challenge on Dorgu. With the visitors reduced to 10 men, United took full control of the game.

Fernandes sealed his hat-trick with a clinical low finish into the far corner before fellow Portuguese international Diogo Dalot added a fourth goal in stoppage time. The emphatic victory secured United’s place in the last eight of the Europa League, where they will face French club Lyon.

Fernandes Steps Up Amid Club Turmoil

The victory was a much-needed positive for United amid a turbulent week off the pitch. Protests against the Glazer family ownership overshadowed their weekend clash with Arsenal, while minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments about the club’s financial struggles raised concerns over summer transfers.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding United’s future, Fernandes proved once again why he remains a key figure in the team. While former club legend Roy Keane has questioned his leadership qualities, the Portuguese star continues to deliver when it matters most.

Joshua Zirkzee Proving His Worth

Another standout performer on the night was Joshua Zirkzee, whose early struggles at United led to criticism from fans and pundits alike. However, the Dutch forward showed his growing confidence, playing a crucial role in United’s attacking play. He nearly set up a goal for Rasmus Hojlund with a moment of brilliance on the byline, only for the Dane to miss the target.

Zirkzee’s resilience and recent performances indicate that he is starting to justify his £36.5m transfer fee from Bologna, giving Amorim another attacking option as United chase Europa League glory.

What’s Next for Manchester United?

With their quarter-final clash against Lyon now confirmed, United will shift their focus to domestic fixtures before returning to European action. Ruben Amorim’s side will be keen to build on this performance and finish the season on a high, with the Europa League now their best shot at securing Champions League football next season. As Fernandes continues to lead by example, United fans will be hoping their captain can inspire the team to further success in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Athletic Club 3-1 Roma: Hummels’ Red Card Costs Giallorossi A Europa League Exit