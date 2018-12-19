Speculations were rife about Solskjaer after an apparent mistake earlier in the day where the official website posted a video showing Solskjaer's goal in the CL final against Bayern along with the caption congratulating him for becoming their interim manager. This was followed by a congratulatory wish from Norweigan Prime Minister Erna Solberg. Both the posts were swiftly deleted until the official confirmation.

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of their former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their caretaker manager until the end of the current season. The decision comes a day after Jose Mourinho was sacked after a dismal first half of the season leaving United in 6th position after 17 matches. Solskjaer will be joined by Mike Phelan who will be the first-team coach while Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna will assist him.

Speculations were rife about Solskjaer after an apparent mistake earlier in the day where the official website posted a video showing Solskjaer’s goal in the CL final against Bayern along with the caption congratulating him for becoming their interim manager. This was followed by a congratulatory wish from Norweigan Prime Minister Erna Solberg. Both the posts were swiftly deleted until the official confirmation.

We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season. He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, together with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 19, 2018

Solskjaer had a decorated career with United playing 366 games across 11 years scoring 126 goals. He was an extremely popular figure at Old Trafford and is most famous for the Champions League winning goal against Bayern Munich in 1999. Solskjaer has previously managed Manchester United Reserves as well as Norweigan club Molde and Cardiff City. Another former player Mike Phelan has been trusted assist Solskjaer along with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. The Manchester United hierarchy will now conduct a thorough process to appoint a permanent manager after the end of the season.

The caretaker manager has the responsibility to overturn a poor run of form that sees United 19 points off the pace in the Premier League and facing a tough round of 16 in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain. With games coming thick and fast over the festive period, Manchester United will be looking to get their home crowd back on their side after months of frustration and unrest and stack up some wins on the spin.

