Former England manager Stephen McClaren said Manchester United were a bigger club than Liverpool as they have a huge fan base which reflects on their immense stature. The two of Premier League's oldest rival are set to meet in a blockbuster clash on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho would be eyeing the second spot on the table when they field their sides at Old Trafford.

The social media is set to get ablaze as Manchester United and Liverpool get ready for the biggest face-off 2018. It was David de Gea who saved a point for his club at Anfield when United and Liverpool played out an entertaining draw in their first battle of the season. The two of Premier League’s oldest rivals rarely need a motivation to put one on another but this time around they will have the second spot in mind which will certainly prove to be a bone for the two top dogs. Ahead of the blockbuster encounter which will put to test the strategies of two of the league’s best manager, former England coach Stephen McClaren has rated Manchester United as the favourites to emerge as the winners.

McClaren who served as an assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford during the club’s glorious times in the early 2000s suggested the United were a bigger club s they enjoyed a bigger fan base. However, he took a rather unconventional road to justify his claims. While previewing Liverpool’s much-anticipated visit to Manchester this Sunday, the veteran English manager reckoned that United’s twitter fan following reflected of the club’s stature which is far to be matched by Liverpool. “You know the size of the club, we did this with Twitter – you can explain that – but they’ve got far more followers. So Manchester United, bigger club,” stated the 56-year-old.

While Liverpool have enjoyed a formidable run in the Premier League this season, has lately emerged as United’s closest rivals for the second spot on the league table, Jose Mourinho’s men have nearly maintained the closest gap to leaders Manchester City throughout the season. The Anfield club have found remarkable quality upfront with the fabulous front three of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scoring goals regularly. Meanwhile, United have been defensively strong under Mourinho and have lost only five games in the season so far. The last time the two sides met in the English top flight, De Gea was splendid to ensure the two sides split points.

Adjudging the Spaniard as one of the best keepers in the world, McClaren opined that De Gea is easily a match winner for United and has done things for the club which have helped them maintain a healthy lead to their rivals. When queried about which of the two sides have the best keeper, the former Middlesbrough and Newcastle United manager said, “De Gea, for certainty, one of the best in the world. And goalkeepers… you can count at the end of the season how many points they’ve made for you, and De Gea must have top marks for that. Incredible saves, and at times keeps Manchester United in the game.”

