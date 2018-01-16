Manchester United remain the favourites to land departing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez who has for long been linked with a move to rivals City. Latest reports suggested that Chelsea have also entered the race with a late bid for the player but United still are in pole position on to land their target. United boss Jose Mourinho reckoned that the club are not confident nor unconfident about the transfer.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is not losing his sleep over Alexis Sanchez who is reportedly close to a move to Old Trafford. Sanchez has been garnering interest from top clubs lately after making it clear that he has no future at the Emirates. It was only about the two Manchester giants so far but now it appears Chelsea are attempting to hijack the high profile transfer with a late bid for the Chilean forward. But that doesn’t affect Mourinho who saw his side produce an outstanding display of attacking football to dismantle a hapless Stoke City in their latest Premier League encounter. It was Manchester City first, and then came Manchester United and now its Chelsea who has taken the centre stage in the Alexis Sanchez transfer saga.

BBC on Monday confirmed that Manchester City have ended their pursuit of the Arsenal superstar after terming the deal as ‘prohibitively expensive’. The deal also played down as Sanchez demanded wages that is more than any players pocketing at the Etihad currently, which is something the City administration is not keen on offering. City’s chase might well be over but United who are willing to go all out on bringing the Chilean hit man to Old Trafford have new rivals in Chelsea who appear to have made a last-minute bid to lure the forward. United still remain the favourites to land the player despite surging interests from Conte and Mourinho perhaps is aware of the back end work being done by Ed Woodward as he talked about the club’s stance on Alexis and said, “I’m not confident, but also not unconfident, just relaxed with the feeling that he is an Arsenal player.”

Mourinho was addressing a post-match press conference after his side’s triumph against the Potters where Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Valencia all shined. Understandably, the questions were largely dominated by Sanchez’s potential arrival but Mourinho kept his lips tight on the transfer and didn’t put it all out on open while giving small but significant hints.

He kept coy but admitted that the big clubs are all after the forward who is coming for a fee considerably cheap due to only six months remaining in his current Arsenal contract. “With a feeling that he can stay there and also with the feeling that he can move. If he moves, I think we have a chance but I think most probably a player like him has other big clubs interested and who knows? I think Mr Wenger and Mr Gazidis are the ones that know really what is going to happen. I don’t know anything about it. Today I don’t have one single information,” reckoned Mourinho on United’s chances of landing the Chile international.

Ever since United were linked with Sanchez, speculations were wide with Sky reporting that playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be involved in to weight up the swap deal which will see the two players swap shirts. The Armenian was left out of the squad from the Stoke win which further added fuel to the speculations of an exit mounting on his head. Mourinho hinted that a move for the player could be on cards but didn’t confirm whether he will be included in the Sanchez deal while adding that he is keen on keeping him at the club.

“He is our player so I can speak about him. He has a lot to give us. Is he going to be involved in one deal leaving us? It is possible. But it is also possible he stays. But I’m just trying to protect him. The market is open,” he said.

Mourinho floored the rumours surrounding Anthony Martial’s inclusion in the Sanchez deal and made it clear that right back Axel Tuanzebe is the only player he sees as a player who can be departing from the Old Trafford in near future. The young right-back has started only thrice this season and has been linked widely with a loan move to Aston Villa.

“I want a squad of 22 players, maybe because I want to make the kid a good player, and I am not giving him [Tuanzebe] the chances I am giving to Scott McTominay because he [Tuanzebe] plays in a position where I have so many players. I am not giving the opportunities to Axel so probably Axel is the only one that I open the door for him to go and play because I believe he is a really good talent and he needs to play,” said Mourinho, making it clear that the defender will be the only player leaving.