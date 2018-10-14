Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku was in fine touch during Belgium's UEFA League of Nations match against Switzerland as he netted a superb brace earning his side a 2-1 victory. When asked recently by media that whether he will like to make a move to Italy, where his brother Jordan plays with Lazio, Lukaku replied in affirmative.

Romelu Lukaku has been pondering over his future lately and he has made it clear that Juventus is his favourite destination

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku on Sunday hinted that he might not play for the Red Devils for a long time as he intends to move to Serie A later in his career. The 25-year-old said that he hold Juventus in high regard as the Serie A side is one of the strongest football teams in the world right now. However, he did not make it clear as to when he will make the switch.

The towering Belgian forward was in fine touch during Belgium’s UEFA League of Nations match against Switzerland as he netted a superb brace earning his side a 2-1 victory. When asked recently by media that whether he will like to make a move to Italy, where his brother Jordan plays with Lazio, Lukaku replied in affirmative.

The former Everton striker went on to heap praise on Juventus saying they are one of the best sides in Europe and has a great team, talented manager and an ambitious project.

Talking about the players within Juventus ranks, Lukaku said, “Cristiano Ronaldo stands out but watch out for the others too. Paulo Dybala is already impressive and getting stronger, while I love Douglas Costa. He’s an exceptional signing and his career shows he always makes the difference.”

Romelu Lukaku has endured a turbulent start to Premier League 2018-19 season with Manchester United as the striker has failed to make a significant impact for the English side. United currently lies at the 8th spot in the league table after garnering just 13 points from 8 matches.

After making a move from Belgium’s Anderlecht to Chelsea in 2010, he went on to ply his trade at West Brom and Everton before finally making a big-money move to Manchester United.

