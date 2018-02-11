While players like Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah are competing for the Premier League top scorer trophy, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho on other hand is keen to win the award of being the best-behaved manager on the touchline. The Special One asserted that he is fully focused to clinch the award of being the best-behaved manager after being involved in so many heated altercations with managers over the years. Mourinho said that the Premier League should give one award to the guy that behaves best on the touchline.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will be eying his first win at St James’ Park when Red Devils take on New castle United on Sunday in the Premier League. Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle, the Special One nominated himself to get an award for being the best-behaved manager on the touchline. Over the years, Mourinho has been made the scapegoat for his touchline altercations with Newcastle managers whenever he graced the St James Park pitch. After successfully keeping his temperament in check so far this season, Mourinho asserted that he is fully focused to clinch the award of being the best-behaved manager.

“I’m fully committed to win the award this season of the best-behaved manager on the touchline,” Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was quoted as saying. The Special One who is infamously known for his verbal altercation with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said that he is not free of losing his temper and control. “I’m serious – I prepare myself, I’m really happy. I’m not free of losing my temper, my control, in one match. I’m not perfect,” Mourinho added. The 55-year old former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager consider himself as the sole contender to receive the award for the best-behaved manager on the touchline.

“There are so many awards – performance of the week, manager of the month and this and that – they should give one to the guy that behaves best on the touchline and it should be the fourth official to vote,” the Red Devils manager said. “I’m pretty sure that I would win,” Jose Mourinho added. The Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Newcastle United will kick-start today at 7:45 PM IST. With 56 points in 26 games, the Red Devils are 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City.