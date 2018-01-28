Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was full of praises for his new signing Alexis Sanchez, who the Portuguese coach said was a very cheap signing. Switching focus to the selling club of Alexis Sanchez, Manchester United manager said that he thinks Arsenal was very honest in the way they approached the situation

After completing his move to Manchester United in the winter transfer window, Alexis Sanchez made his debut for his new side against Yeovil Town and put in a man of the match performance. And Old Trafford manager Jose Mourinho can’t stop smiling about his new acquisition. During a press conference on Sunday, the Portuguese said, “He was cheap, wasn’t he? Free transfer! He was free. So for that price he’s fantastic.”

Further heaping praise on the red-hot Chilean, Mourinho said, “I think everybody thinks the same in this country. Everyone has to agree that he is a fantastic player and the team that got him has a plus. We have a good group of attacking players you could see today we played with three of them, Lingard was on the bench, Lukaku was on the bench, Zlatan at home, Martial at home. So we have a good group. His (Sanchez) quality is a plus and his experience is another plus.”

Switching focus to the selling club of Alexis Sanchez, Manchester United manager said that he thinks Arsenal was very honest in the way they approached the situation. “We all know we must tell the whereabouts of our players where they are 24 hours per day. But I think everyone understands that no-one knew where he was going to be, where he was going to train, where he was going to sleep. It was just a period of transfer so I think it is easily understandable and that was no-one’s mistake and just a consequence of the moment.”

Alexis Sanchez completed his transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United in a straight swap deal, where Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved the other way. Sanchez assisted two goals in his first match for the Red Devils while the Armenian is yet to feature for the Gunners.