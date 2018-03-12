Manchester United captain Michael Carrick confirmed that he will hang his boots following the end of current season. The 36-year-old who had remained on the bench for the majority of the season has made only one Premier League appearance this season and is yet to score a goal. He is likely to stay at Old Trafford in a coaching role, the talks of which are currently underway.

The Manchester United midfielder has decided to hang his boots after spending 12 years at Old Trafford, where he played under four different managers after being roped in by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. The 36-year-old announced his retirement plans ahead of United’s all-important tie with Sevilla in the Champions League for the last-16 return leg. Explaining his decision, Carrick stated that his body was no more the same and he felt it was time for him to call it quits.

“There comes a time when as much as you don’t like it, it’s time to stop playing football. That’s pretty much where I am at,” said Carrick explaining his stand on retiring. He further talked about his coaching role with the club, with whom he has seen his best days in professional football and said the talks are on but nothing is concrete yet. “It’s kind of been sorted out (for a coaching role). We’re still talking about it, to be honest, so there’s nothing to totally confirm as yet. But, yeah, it’s looking likely,” he stated.

Carrick underwent a treatment for irregular heart rhythm last year after he complained of feeling uneasy in Manchester United’s clash against Burton in the Carabao Cup. The England midfielder confirmed that he is totally fine now and wants to finish on his own terms. “I had a problem in the Burton game it started in the second half, had a few tests and the same problem came back on the Sunday of that week. I had a procedure the following week,” he said.

“I’m totally fine now, took a bit of time to get over. For two or three days I was thinking am going to carry on playing is it worth it but that passed and I got fit.

“I wanted to finish on my own terms so I was determined to get back fit,” he added.

He signed for United in 2006 from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006 and has so far made 463 appearances for the club while scoring 24 goals across competitions. During his glittering career with the Old Trafford club, Carrick has won five Premier League titles, a Champions League, FA Cup and a Europa League title. He also has three League Cups titles and six Community Shields under his belt.

