Manchester United's head coach Jose Mourinho shared his feelings about Chilean professional footballer Alexis Sanchez's decision to sign for the Manchester United. In a presser, Jose Mourinho stated that he doesn't think Alexis joined arch-rivals just because of money.

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho stressed on Alexis Sanchez’s decision to sign for the club over arch-rivals Manchester City and said he did not join the club because of the money poured at him. “I know that if other clubs did not get him it’s not a problem of money, for sure.”That’s not a problem of money. You go and analyse the numbers and Manchester City spent more money than us, Chelsea spent more money than us, I think even Everton spent more money than us. I don’t think that’s not the problem.

“I don’t know. Alexis could go everywhere. He had lots of choices. He decided to come here and you have to ask him why” Mourinho was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Thursday. City was jostling with United for the Chilean’s signature this month. Sanchez eventually moved to Old Trafford from Arsenal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan signing for the Gunners in return. “I think Alexis reminds me a little bit of the history, I don’t know, it’s not a history, almost a metaphor, when you see the tree with amazing oranges at the top of the tree and cannot get there,” Mourinho added.

"You say: 'Oh, I got the lower ones because I don't like the ones at the top.' You like the ones at the top. "They are so nice, so orange, so round, so full of juice but you cannot get there so you say: 'I don't want to go there' or 'I didn't like it, I prefer the other ones.' It reminds me of that story," the Portuguese continued. It was widely reported that City finally pulled out of the race as they could not match United's bid.

The Chilean star forward has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford. The Portuguese tactician also said Sanchez had a passion to play football and he was willing to ply his trade for a different club.